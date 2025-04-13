1944 Show Won't Release Until After This Yellowstone Spin-off (Confirmed)

Fans are already looking ahead to the release of 1944, the next prequel series in line in the Yellowstone universe, but they will have to be patient because another spin-off series is set to be released before the prequel.

Now that 1923 is over, the full Dutton family tree has become clearer. Alexandra gave birth to her and Spencer's baby in the series finale, and, since he was named John, 1923 indicated that he would grow up to be John Dutton II, the father of Kevin Costner's John Dutton.

1944 is already in development, and many expect it to continue the story of the Dutton legacy and focus on John Dutton II. It will likely feature at least a few characters from 1923, but its release is a little farther off than many would like.

1944 Won't Release Until After The Madison Premieres

Paramount Network

1944 is an upcoming Yellowstone spin-off series that will directly follow 1923 (read about all of the Yellowstone spin-offs in development here), but it is not the next series on deck in the entire Western universe.

Instead, fans will first be treated to The Madison, another Yellowstone spin-off that is supposed to take place after the events of Yellowstone Season 5.

Previous reports revealed that The Madison would be released sometime in 2025. Since the show has already finished filming, it seems likely that it will stay in that timeframe.

1944, on the other hand, is still in development and has not yet begun filming. It is being touted as the next prequel series in the Yellowstone franchise, which is true, but it is not the next spin-off in general that will be released since The Madison currently holds that designation.

It is possible that The Madison coming out before 1944 was necessary for the overall story. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Elizabeth Dutton actress Michelle Randolph was asked about being in 1944.

The actress revealed that she doesn't know, but that her character is "alive." However, she admitted that she does not know "who it follows:"

"I mean, I’m alive! I’m alive. If I could be in '1944,' I would absolutely love that. I have no idea where the storyline picks up or who it follows. I don’t know anything about it."

In the same interview, Randolph mentioned The Madison, commenting that she wonders if those characters won't be connected to Elizabeth or be part of "some sort of web" involving her:

"I’ve been trying to figure it out. I don’t know a ton about 'The Madison,' but I know they come from the East Coast. I so I’m like, is there some sort of web [connecting] Elizabeth? I have no idea."

It is possible that The Madison could, in fact, feature characters that are descendants of Elizabeth, and that Sheridan may not want that revealed until 1944, so that fans will then go back to The Madison and see how everything connects.

When Will 1944 and The Madison Be Released?

Paramount+

So far, the only release info that has been confirmed for 1944 and The Madison is that the latter will come out sometime in 2025.

However, when looking at production dates for 1923, fans may be able to get an idea for when both shows will release.

1923 began filming in August 2022. It then had an extremely quick turnaround time, releasing its first episode in December 2022. The reason 1923 premiered so soon after beginning filming is that there was a one-month gap between Episodes 4 and 5.

The show was able to begin filming in August and then release the first four episodes before taking a short break so that the last four episodes would be ready.

1923 Season 2 (which broke a Paramount+ record) took a more traditional approach to filming. Cameras began rolling on July 8, 2024 and concluded on September 26, 2024. Season 2 then premiered on Paramount+ on February 23, 2025 (five months after filming finished).

Filming for The Madison began in August 2024 and lasted until December. If it followed the filming-to-release schedule of 1923 Season 2, that would mean it would premiere sometime in Summer 2025.

However, that does seem a bit early, and, since 1944 hasn't begun filming yet, it seems more likely that The Madison won't come out until later in 2025, potentially around late Fall.

That would allow production on 1944 to get rolling so that there wouldn't be a long gap between The Madison and 1944.

No matter what happens with The Madison, the earliest 1944 could possibly release would likely be 2026.

1923 is streaming on Paramount+, and the next show to be released in the Yellowstone universe will be The Madison, which is expected to premiere sometime in 2025.