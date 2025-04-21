1923 Sequel: All Confirmed Details & Everything We Know

1944, the direct sequel to 1923, is already in the works, and more details about it have been released than fans think, such as its filming locations, potential cast, and story details.

1944 Has Been in the Works Since 2023

Like 1923 and 1883, 1944 was officially announced before Yellowstone (the franchise's flagship series) ended.

Yellowstone's fifth season (which was also the show's last installment) began in late 2022. It then went on an extremely long hiatus throughout all of 2023 and nearly all of 2024 due to a lot of factors, including the Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes and the off-screen drama between Kevin Costner and Taylor Sheridan.

While Yellowstone Season 5 was in the midst of its break, 1944 was officially announced to be in development. As the title suggested, it was confirmed to take place in the year 1944 and be a direct sequel to both 1883 and 1923.

When 1944 was announced, another spin-off titled 2024 was also revealed, which was supposed to be the first sequel to the main Yellowstone show.

That series was likely what is now titled The Madison, which is set to be released sometime in 2025 and feature characters from Yellowstone alongside newcomers like Michelle Pfeiffer.

1944 hasn't been given an official release date from Paramount, but it is expected to premiere sometime in 2026 after The Madison.

1923's Brandon Sklenar & Michelle Randolph Would Love to Return

No casting details have been revealed regarding 1944, but at least a couple of the main 1923 actors have expressed interest in reprising their roles.

Since the show is only set 21 years after 1923, it would be rather easy for some characters to return, and would only be logical.

One of 1923's main actors who could return in the 1944 sequel is Brandon Sklenar, who plays Spencer Dutton. It was revealed in the 1923 finale that Spencer lived another 45 years after the events of 1923, so he is definitely around when 1944 is set.

When asked by The Hollywood Reporter if he would be willing to age up and reprise his role as Spencer, Sklenar admitted that he would "love to do it."

The actor also revealed that he doesn't "want to say goodbye to Spencer," further indicating that he wants to return:

"Oh yeah! Give me some gout, a little hunch and some salt and pepper. I’ll gravel the voice up a bit. If it comes around, I’d love to do it. I really would. I definitely don’t want to say goodbye to Spencer. I love that guy."

In a separate interview with Variety, Sklenar echoed his own comments and reinforced the idea that he would return to the franchise if given the chance. He noted that playing Spencer "affected who [he is]," and that he would "love to continue to do it in any capacity:"

"Listen, I know that '1944' is a thing that they are planning on doing here, and maybe we see Spencer in '1944.' That is something I would be interested in doing. I love this character. I’m sure Jules feels the same way, but this is my first television experience, and just walking around with this guy, this character, inside of you for three years, it’s crazy. He is still there. It has affected who I am, it has changed who I am. So I would love to continue to do it in any capacity if I could."

Sklenar is not the only 1923 actor who is willing to return to the franchise in the next installment. Elizabeth Dutton actress Michelle Randolph also made it known in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that she would jump at the chance to play Elizabeth again in the future:

"I mean, I’m alive! I’m alive. If I could be in '1944,' I would absolutely love that. I have no idea where the storyline picks up or who it follows. I don’t know anything about it."

Aminah Nieves, who plays Teonna Rainwater, is yet another actress who believes it would make sense for her character to appear in 1944. While also talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Nieves was asked if she believed Teonna would be alive during the events of 1944, to which Nieves replied, "Absolutely."

So, multiple 1923 actors have expressed interest in appearing in 1944. From a storytelling standpoint, it would make sense for all three characters to appear in the show, so their wishes could very well be granted.

Read about every 1923 character who could appear in 1944 here.

1944 Could Address These Lingering 1923 Plot Threads

Since 1944 will only be taking place around two decades after 1923, some plot points that were left open-ended could, and will likely be explored in the upcoming series.

One of those storylines is still the father of Kevin Costner's John Dutton. Many thought the long-awaited answer to that question was finally given in the 1923 finale when Alexandra named her and Spencer's baby John, but Brandon Sklenar cast some doubt on the revelation, leaving the question still open.

One would have to assume that 1944 would provide a concrete answer to it at some point in the series, and, if Spencer and Alex's baby is John Dutton III's father, the modern-day family patriarch may even make a brief appearance as a baby in the upcoming show.

Another plot thread that could be explored in 1944 is Elizabeth's baby. At the end of 1923, she left Montana to travel back east, where she is originally from. However, she wasn't traveling alone, as she was still carrying a baby inside her.

The outcome of Elizabeth's pregnancy could be a major driving force of 1944, especially since her first pregnancy ended with a tragic miscarriage.

Elizabeth's baby could also be important since it would confirm another line of Duttons in the eastern portion of the United States.

The third and final major plot point that could (and should) bleed over into 1944 is the Rainwaters. As Aminah Nieves mentioned, Teonna Rainwater is most likely still alive in 1944, and since the Rainwaters are such a crucial part of Yellowstone, fans still need to know how Teonna connects to Thomas Rainwater.

1944 Would Likely Film in Bitterroot Valley

One of the most important parts of Yellowstone's production was its filming locations, specifically the on-site, real-life ranch that ended up serving as the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.

This ranch, which is actually called the Chief Joseph Ranch, is located in the Bitterroot Valley, just south of Missoula, Montana.

When speaking at a community event in Hamilton, Montana (as shared by Ravalli Republic), 101 Studios Executive Vice President Tom Prince (101 Studios is one of the production companies that worked on Yellowstone) revealed that the production of 1944 would return to the Bitterroot Valley.

Specifically, Prince stated that 1944 "has to take place at what is Chief Joseph Ranch," indicating that 1944 will be set at the same ranch that is seen in Yellowstone:

"Of course, we've got '1923,' we've got the sequel, we're not letting the cat out of the bag, it's going to be called '1944.' My guess is that it’ll be shooting largely in the Bitterroot Valley because it has to take place at what is Chief Joseph Ranch."

Filming at the Chief Joseph Ranch will only further connect 1944 with Yellowstone, and it would confirm that the groundwork for the modern-day layout of the ranch that is seen in the flagship show will likely be explored in the upcoming show.

1944 is expected to be released sometime in 2026.