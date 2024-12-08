Many are still trying to figure out exactly how the Dutton family tree connects in the Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-led Yellowstone spin-off, 1923.

Yellowstone creator and writer Taylor Sheridan expanded his modern western universe in early 2022 by releasing 1883, which starred Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, and focused on James Dutton as he settled his family in Montana after the Civil War.

However, 1923 followed later in the year, which fleshed out other members of the Dutton family in a different time period. Obviously, when 1923 was released, many viewers were keen to piece together the full Dutton family tree and figure out how to get from McGraw's James to Kevin Costner's John Dutton III.

The 1923 Dutton Family Tree Explained

Jacob Dutton

Harrison Ford's Jacob Dutton is the patriarch of the Dutton dynasty that began with Tim McGraw's James Dutton in 1883 (find out if there will be a Season 2 of 1883 here).

Despite the age difference between McGraw and Ford, Jacob and James are brothers (it is important to remember that 1923 takes place 30 years after 1883, hence the age difference).

Jacob took over the Yellowstone property in the early 1900s alongside his wife, Helen Mirren's Cara Dutton, after James and Margaret (Faith Hill) passed away.

James was the one who founded the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, but Jacob is the one who developed it into the powerhouse fans see in Yellowstone.

Cara Dutton

Cara Dutton is the wife of Jacob Dutton in 1923. She was originally from Ireland before she met Jacob and helped run the Yellowstone property, specifically during the Prohibition Era.

Cara and Jacob did not have any children of their own in the Paramount+ series, but they did help take care of their nephew, John Dutton Sr., who also works at the ranch.

John Dutton Sr.

When fans hear the name John Dutton, many automatically think of Kevin Costner's character from Yellowstone.

However, the spin-offs proved that there were actually two other John Duttons who came before the leader of the Dutton family seen in the flagship series.

John Dutton Sr. was actually introduced in 1883 as a baby, but his character was much more prominent in 1923 when he was played by James Badge Dale.

John Sr. worked with Jacob on the ranch in 1923 to help do exactly what every generation of the family has done from 1883 to Yellowstone - preserve the ranch and protect their land no matter the circumstance.

John Sr. is married to Emma Dutton in the prequel series, and the two have a son named Jack Dutton. John shockingly only made it until Episode 3 of the series, where he was killed.

Emma Dutton

Marley Shelton's Emma Dutton is the wife of John Dutton Sr. As mentioned, the couple has a son named Jack on the show.

Unfortunately, Emma decided to take her own life due to not being able to deal with the passing of her husband.

Jack Dutton

Jack Dutton is played by Darren Mann in 1923 and is the only son of John Sr. and Emma. He is married to Michelle Randolph's Elizabeth Dutton.

Many fans are still curious as to who John Dutton III's grandparents are. Some believe that it could be Jack and Elizabeth, but others believe that it could be Spencer and Alexandra.

That question will likely be answered in 1923 Season 2 when it is finally released.

Elizabeth Dutton

As mentioned, Elizabeth is the wife of Jack Dutton. She initially left Montana to pursue an education in the eastern part of the United States, but she eventually ventured back to be with Jack.

Elizabeth was pregnant with her and Jack's baby in 1923 Season 1, and many fans assumed that the baby would grow up to be John Dutton II (who is the father of Costner's John Dutton), but she tragically miscarried in the Season 1 finale.

Spencer Dutton

Spencer Dutton is the youngest son of James and Margaret Dutton, but he did not make an appearance in 1883.

Instead, he was introduced in 1923 as a World War I veteran, taking after his father who fought in the Civil War. Spencer met his eventual wife, Alexandra, while in Africa.

Alexandra Dutton

Julia Schlaepfer's Alexandra Dutton went from one extreme to the other in 1923. When she was first introduced, she was an English woman of royalty (the Countess of Sussex) who was visiting Kenya to celebrate her coming marriage to the son of the Earl of Sussex.

However, she met Spencer Dutton on her journey and the two fell in love. Their journey back to America (specifically Montana) was anything but easy, but they did decide to get married on their way over.

Spencer and Alexandra are the other couple fans think could be the grandparents of Costner's John Dutton.

Spencer and Alexandra are the other couple fans think could be the grandparents of Costner's John Dutton.