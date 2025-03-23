1923 Season 2, Episode 5 has another impressive line-up of guest stars, with Robert Patrick, Sebastian Roché, and Jennifer Carpenter reprising their roles in the TV series.

One of two prequels to Yellowstone, 1923 Season 2 has continued to delve into the trials and tribulations of the Dutton family as they navigate the harsh realities of early 20th-century Montanna, as the main antagonists - Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dalton) and Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn) - begin preparing for a hostile takeover of the Dutton ranch.

Season 2, Episode 5 premiered on Paramount+ on March 23.

1923 Season 2 Episode 5 Cast Guide: Every Main Guest Star Who Appears

Colt Brown - Alec

Colt Brown plays the Sheeper Alec, who has closely watched the Dutton family since the first season. Brown returns briefly in Episode 5 of the Paramount+ drama as a patron in the saloon and engages in a brief confrontation with Anders surrounding a sighting of Rainwater.

Steve Luna - Deputy Marshal Clint Patterson

Steve Luna returns as Deputy Marshal Clint Patterson and is a deputy to US Marshal Fossett, assisting with the ongoing search of Rainwater and, in Episode 5, running into Spencer Dutton.

Luna has had actual experience working with the Juvenile State Department in Utah, and his acting credits include Shameless and a brief appearance as an unnamed state trooper in Yellowstone.

Dougie Hall - Two Spears

Two Spears, played by Dougie Hall, is seen with Mamie Fossett and her deputy Clint Patterson. He is part of the trio as they discover Spencer Dutton and take him in to confirm his identity.

Hall is primarily known for his role in 1923, with his role as Two Spears marking his acting debut.

C. Thomas Howell - Anders

C. Thomas Howell plays Anders, who agreed to work with Runs His Horse and help herd his cattle earlier in the season. He had a brief cameo in Episode 3 and returns as the experienced cowboy. He is initially reluctant to admit that he has seen Teonna but does when Father Renauld confirms that she murdered two nuns as they slept.

Jeremy Gauna - Pete Plenty Clouds

The love story between Jeremy Gauana's Pete Plenty Clouds and Teono Rainwater has been particularly gripping among fans of the show. Early in the episode, Pete Plenty Clouds offers to split up in search of water, believing nobody would be looking for him in particular.

However, Plenty Clouds is embroiled in a thrilling chase, and fans must wait a week to see the outcome.

Gauna is most known for his work in American Primeval, and has also appeared in Queen of the South.

Brian Konowal - Clyde

Brian Konowal is back as Clyde and has been a recurring character in the Western series, spanning the first and second seasons of 1923. He appears briefly in the episode.

Madison Elise Rogers - Lindy

Madison Elise Rogers appears in the latter half of the episode as Lindy, a prostitute, and after somewhat of a rocky start, partners up with a new girl, Mabel, after heading into Boseman and telling the blonde about her high-paying British client.

Hayley McFarland - Mary

Hayley McFarland plays Alexandra's Scottish roommate on the train and gives some harsh advice to Alexandra Dutton, who she sees as someone who needs a few lessons in hard work.

McFarland has appeared in the well-known horror film The Conjuring as Nancy Perron and the Fox crime drama Lie To Me.

Chad Doreck - Bernard Anthony (Patron)

Chad Doreck guest stars as train patron Bernard Anthony, who coerces Alexandra Dutton into an unwanted act while she works to try and afford a meal after being robbed in Episode 4.

Doreck was one of the supporting cast in the Nickelodeon series My Life as a Teenage Robot and is the voice of Crackle for Rice Krispies commercials.

Janet Montgomery - Hillary

Hilary is a kind British woman with a high sense of justice who decides to get involved after an incident between Bernard Anthony and Alexandra Dutton. A quick ally to Alexandra, she stands up for her, declaring her the victim in the situation and helping to free her from being arrested.

English actress Montgomery appeared in the television series Human Target and was the lead character in Salem. Her first acting job was in the critically acclaimed UK drama series Skins.

Augustus Prew - Paul

Paul is a well-to-do train patron who observed the injustice done and was spurred on to get involved by his wife. While he didn't initially have the same drive to help, he still supports her wife's actions. He shows some sympathy toward Alexandra's predicament, claiming that he was prepared to intervene if Alexandra hadn't been capable of doing so.

He and his wife, Hillary, invite Alexandra to Wittenka as a respite from her turbulent adventures across America.

Prew is an English actor whose credits include About A Boy and Kick-Ass 2.

Sebastian Roché - Feather Renaud

Feather Renaud opens the episode as the reverent is seen reading scripture outside of a saloon, and his story continues as he continues to work in pursuit of Rainwater, who he believes is evil - even stepping foot in a saloon, despite his initial objection.

Jamie McShane - Marshal Kent

The search for Rainwater continues across the American frontier, and it is no surprise that Jamie McShane is back as Marshal Kent, working in tandem with Feather Renaud, headmaster of a residential boarding school, to pursue Rainwater. This storyline has occupied much of the second season.

Jamie McShane is known as Agent Jackson in Thor and The Avengers, as well as appearing in CSI: Vegas.

Virginia Gardner - Mabel

Virginia Gardner makes her 1923 debut as Mabel, a prostitute finding work in Boseman, and after being spotted by Lindy, the two quickly form a working partnership.

To date, Gardener has various television credits, having played superhero Karolina Dean in Marvel's Runaways and Bernadette in the spin-off series American Horror Stories.

Michael Spears - Runs His Horse

Runs His Horse is the tribal leader of the Broken Rock Reservation and father to Teono Rainwater, and his story continues in Episode 5, as he, Pete Plenty Clouds, and Teona Rainwater are on the run after Rainwater discovered wanted posters bearing her face with a $200 reward.

Spears is an Indigenous American actor best known for his work across the Wild West genre and his supporting role in Season 2 of Reservation Dogs.

Jennifer Carpenter - US Marshal Mamie Fossett

Jennifer Carpenter continues guest starring as US Marshal Mamie Fossett of Anadarko, Oklahoma. When audiences first reunite with Fossett, she continues her pursuit of Rainwater, stumbling upon Spencer Dutton, who she believes is hiding from something.

Carpenter rose to prominence after her role in Dexter as Debra Morgan and later reprised the role in the miniseries Dexter: New Blood.

Robert Patrick - Sheriff McDowell

Robert Patrick continues as Sheriff McDowell and has appeared regularly in the show's sophomore season, highlighting the complexities of legal assistance and counsel during the period.

After securing the release of Zane's wife and children earlier in the season, McDowell plays a brief role in the episode after Fossett discovers Spencer Dutton and calls up McDowell, who does not want Dutton to return if he plans to "start a war".

Patrick has enjoyed a long-lasting career in film and television, often playing characters who are either villainous or in a position of authority. Patrick is a Saturn Award Winner known for his work in The Reacher Season 2 and a chilling performance as the shape-shifting liquid metal assassin in Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

New episodes of 1923 Season 2 premiere every Sunday on Paramount+ at midnight (PT) (read more about its official release schedule here).