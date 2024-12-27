1923 Season 2 New Trailer Just Confirmed These 5 Major Plot Details

The 1923 Season 2 trailer was fairly telling as it confirmed multiple plotlines that will be explored in the upcoming installment of the Yellowstone prequel.

As Yellowstone Season 5 wrapped up (which could have also been the end of the entire show), Paramount confirmed that 1923 Season 2 was finally going to be released on Paramount+ on February 23, 2025.

The upcoming season of the Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-led series was already confirmed to break a Paramount+ record with its coming release, and it is safe to say that fans are more than ready to see the Duttons continue to fight for their land.

Every Major Detail the 1923 Season 2 Trailer Set Up

Winter Is Coming

Paramount+

The Dutton family tree in 1923 is rather large, and as if they all weren't facing enough challenges with Donald Whitfield constantly looming in the background, the 1923 Season 2 trailer also confirmed that they will have to navigate a merciless Montana winter.

The footage began by showcasing the snow-covered mountains of the Montana wilderness before cutting to the Dutton homestead with snow all over the ground.

Other shots throughout the trailer also featured snow, meaning that the entire season will seemingly take place during winter. Considering it is 1923 and homes didn't have access to the same technology as they do now, dealing with conditions that harsh will be a major plotline in and of itself.

Spencer's Taxing Journey

Paramount+

The 1923 Season 2 trailer also confirmed that Spencer Dutton will be making the long journey to Montana to help his family defend their ranch.

It is important to note that Season 2 will be the final installment of the series, so it is possible that Spencer may not even make it back, but he will at least try.

Spencer can be heard in the opening moments of the trailer talking about his Season 2 journey, saying that he "knows what to do:"

"In Montana, there's a war over my family's land. And they're losing it. I know what to do. I'm coming home."

It is also worth noting that, while she was not largely featured (it appeared as though she was only showcased in one extremely brief shot), Spencer's wife, Alexandra, will also be coming after him in Season 2.

The two of them got separated near the end of Season 1, but they will undoubtedly try to reunite in Montana by the end of the show.

Jacob Leaves the Yellowstone

Paramount+

One of the most important plot points of 1923 Season 2 that was directly confirmed in the recently released trailer is that Harrison Ford's Jacob Dutton will be leaving the Yellowstone in order to bring somebody home.

That person is most likely Spencer, who, as previously mentioned, is trying to get back to Montana.

In the trailer, Cara can be seen talking to Jacob and saying, "Bring him home. Promise," with Jacob replying, "I promise."

It then indicates that Jacob will go on a journey of his own, leaving Cara to defend their land, essentially by herself.

It is possible that Jacob could even travel across the country, as one shot featured him waiting for a train. The combination of Jacob being by himself, facing winter, and already having a target on his back will make it hard on him, and there is a possibility he may not even make it back alive.

Whitfield Is Doubling His Efforts

Paramount+

Donald Whitfield may be the most formidable villain the Yellowstone universe has ever seen, and it seems he will only get more ruthless in 1923 Season 2.

In the trailer, Whitfield can be heard saying, "It's time to build an army," which essentially means he is ready to acquire the Dutton family's land by any means necessary.

This will likely lead to Whitfield becoming even more ruthless and impatient, which will then probably build up to some final showdown between Whitfield and the Duttons.

Elizabeth Deals With Her Miscarriage

Paramount+

One of the saddest moments of any Yellowstone project within the franchise came in the 1923 Season 1 finale when Elizabeth, unfortunately, had a miscarriage.

Since that occurred in the finale, her dealing with the loss of her child will occur in Season 2. In one shot of the trailer, she can be seen sitting on the floor of a bathroom crying, and that is most likely because of the heartbreak of the miscarriage.

Elizabeth's loss will also heavily affect her husband, Jack, and his emotions will likely be shown onscreen throughout Season 2 as well.

1923 Season 1 is streaming on Paramount+, and Season 2 will begin streaming on February 23.

Read more about everything we know regarding 1923 Season 2 here.