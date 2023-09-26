Bosch: Legacy Season 2: Release, Cast and Everything We Know

Bosch: Legacy Season 2 is set to arrive soon on Amazon Freevee, and the next chapter is expected to be full of surprises, twists, and turns.

Serving as the spin-off to Amazon Prime Video's Bosch, the hit crime-thriller series features Titus Welliver's Harry Bosch as he takes on different cases as a private investigator. It is also based on multiple books by Michael Connelly.

Bosch: Legacy made its debut on May 6, 2022, on Amazon Freevee.

Bosch: Legacy Season 2: When Will It Release?

Amazon Studios

Prior to its premiere, Bosch: Legacy was renewed for Season 2 in May 2022 during Amazon's NewFronts presentation.

According to Michael Connelly's official website, filming for Season 2 began in July 2022 in Los Angeles.

In a post, the author confirmed that production for Bosch: Legacy Season 2 wrapped in December 2022, with Connelly teasing that they "paid off" Season 1's cliffhanger:

"We just finished filming another season of 'Bosch: Legacy' and I think that after nine seasons of telling the Bosch story, we have hit a high watermark. We adapted 'THE CROSSING (2015) but added new stuff and of course, paid off last season’s cliffhanger."

Fast forward to August 2023, Amazon announced that Season 2's first four episodes will premiere on Amazon Freevee in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and Austria starting on Friday, October 20.

Two episodes will then be released each Friday all the way to November 10.

Here's an overview of the show's 10-episode release schedule:

Episodes 1-4 - October 20

Episodes 5-6 - October 27

Episodes 7-8 - November 3

Episodes 9-10 - November 10

Aside from Amazon Freevee, Bosch: Legacy Season 2 will also be available to stream on Prime Video in some international territories.

Who Is Cast in Bosch: Legacy Season 2?

Amazon Studios

Bosch: Legacy is expected to highlight some familiar characters while introducing new ones.

Headlining the returning characters in Season 2 is Titus Welliver's Harry Bosch. Alongside the main protagonist, Season 1 mainstays like Mimi Rogers, Madison Lintz, Stephen A. Chang, and Denise Sanchez are all expected to be back.

Here's a list of notable Season 1 actors who will return in the show's sophomore return:

Titus Welliver - Harry Bosch

Mimi Rogers - Honey Chandler

Madison Lintz - Maddie Bosch

Denise Sanchez - Det. Reina Vasquez

Stephen A. Chang - Mo Bassi

David Moses - Martin Roses

Cynthia Kaye McWilliams - Det. Joan Bennett

Scott Klace - Sgt. John Mankiewicz

Jaqueline Pinol - Det. Julie Espinosa

Jacqueline Obradors - Christine Vega

DaJuan Johnson - Rondell Pierce

David Marciano - Det. Brad Conniff

Other Bosch alums are also set to return, namely Jaime Hector as Jerry Edgar, Troy Evans' Barrel Johnson, and George Scott Cummins as Detective Robert "Crate" Moore.

Season 2 will not be complete without newcomers to its stellar cast.

In the show's sophomore run, actors such as Anthony Michael Hall, Max Martini, and Patrick Brennan will all make their debuts in the Bosch franchise in Season 2.

Here's a full list of new actors and their respective characters in Season 2:

Anthony Michael Hall - Special Agent Will Barron

Max Martini - Don Ellis

David Denman - Kurt Dockweiler

Patrick Brennan - David Foster

Rafael Cabrera - Vince Harrick

Bruce Davison - James Rafferty

Jessica Camacho - Jade Quinn

Guy Wilson - Kevin Long

What Will Happen in Bosch: Legacy Season 2?

Amazon Studios

In Michael Connelly's announcement of Season 2's filming coming to an end in December 2022, the author confirmed that the sophomore run would be based on The Crossing.

For the uninitiated, The Crossing revolves around Harry Bosch trying to prove that his half-brother, Mickey Haller, is innocent after being accused of murder. While helping his family member, Bosch eventually makes himself a target of Haller's enemies.

Given that Season 1 ended with the reveal that Harry's daughter, Maddie, was kidnapped, this is expected to be one of, if not, the main storylines in Season 2 alongside some sprinkled plot points from The Crossing novel.

In a special Q&A from Connelly's website, a fan asked how closely Season 2 follows The Crossing.

The author admitted that "it's hard to answer," but he did note that the upcoming season's adaptation will stay "true to the character of Harry and many important plot points:"

Question: "How closely does season 2 follow the books?" Michael Connelly: "That’s hard to answer. Two of these books are 20 years old and in them, Bosch didn’t have a daughter, let alone things like cell phones, the Internet, and other modern law enforcement tools like DNA, etc. So just contemporizing the story requires change. But I think we are true to the character of Harry and many important plot points. In other words, same good guys, same bad guys."

Bosch: Legacy Season 2's official teaser trailer showed that Harry will do everything it takes to bring his daughter home, with him even clashing with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) since they don't want him intervening in the investigation.

Harry's desperation could lead to an unavoidable conflict with the LAPD. This is on top of a thrilling conflict against his dangerous and mysterious enemies that could be responsible for his daughter's abduction.

Bosch: Legacy Season 2's first four episodes will premiere on Amazon Freevee and Prime Video on Friday, October 20.