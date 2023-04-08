Star Trek: Picard Cast - Every Actor & Character in Season 3

The third and final season of Paramount+’s Star Trek: Picard pulled out all the stops and brought in a plethora of new and established characters from the Star Trek franchise.

The first two seasons of Picard, while decently well-rated among the general audience, were mostly unpopular with longtime Trek fans. Initially, the show chose to focus on Patrick Stewart's Jean-Luc Picard as a retired Starfleet admiral surrounded by a cast of newcomers.

The results were mixed, to say the least. So when it was announced last year that the series’ third and final season would reunite essentially the entire main cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation, most Trekkers were over the moon.

So, with not many episodes remaining in the series, here’s a look at each principal and supporting character in Star Trek: Picard Season 3, barring any surprise guests in the concluding installments.

Warning: Spoilers for Star Trek: Picard Season 3 follow.

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Cast and Character List

1.) Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

Sir Patrick Stewart Leads the series as the venerable Admiral Jean-Luc Picard.

Upon receiving an encrypted distress call from Dr. Crusher at the top of the season, Jean-Luc launches back into action and follows the coordinates that Beverly left for him.

Roping in his old friend and colleague Will Riker, the pair wind up on the USS Titan-A where much of the season’s action has so far taken place.

2.) Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker

Captain William T. Riker (played by Jonathan Frakes), Jean-Luc’s Number One back in their days serving on the U.S.S. Enterprise, jumps at the chance to assist the admiral on his rescue mission.

It was established in Season 1 that Will and his wife Deanna Troi have had a daughter, Kestra, in the intervening years between the show and their appearance in 2002’s Star Trek: Nemesis. They also had a son named Thad who was tragically lost to a then-incurable disease long prior to the events of Picard. Riker is still having difficulty processing his grief when audiences pick up with him in the third season.

3.) Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverly Crusher

Former chief Medical officer on board the Enteprise-D and Enterprise-E during the Next Gen-era of Star Trek, it’s quickly established in Picard that Gates McFadden's Dr. Beverly Crusher hasn’t seen or contacted any of her old friends in over 20 years, Jean-Luc included.

In the series, Dr. Crusher has been acting as a sort of spacefaring member of Doctors Without Borders, but she’s been harboring a huge secret from Admiral Picard: Their 23-year-old son Jack.

4.) Michael Dorn as Worf

Worf, son of Mogh, House of Martok, son of Sergei, House of Rozhenko, Bane to the Duras Family. The noble Klingon officer, portrayed by Micheal Dorn, is a man of many names.

In Star Trek: Picard, Worf has been acting on behalf of Starfleet Intelligence, as Raffi Musiker’s handler, as she infiltrates the criminal underworld in search of stolen secrets. Raffi and Worf are eventually forced to team up on their shared mission, which sets them on a collision course with their mutual friend and former commanding officer Jean-Luc Picard.

5.) LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge

In the time since Nemesis, LeVar Burton's Geordi La Forge settled down and become a family man with a wife and two daughters. Because of this, he’s initially unwilling to get dragged back into the adventure. He has also risen to the rank of commodore and has been heading up the Fleet Museum, in orbit over Athan Prime.

When Jean-Luc and company arrive at his doorstep, they’re met with a slightly grouchier La Forge than fans are used to, but he quickly drops his guard to become his friendly, affable self again after being reminded how important his old Starfleet crew is to him.

6.) Brent Spiner as Data/Lore/Altan Soong

Brent Spiner gives one of his traditional multifaceted performances in the series as he portrays android brothers Data and Lore, who have both been uploaded into an advanced, flesh-and-blood positronic body. Lore, being Lore, is constantly trying to exert control over the good-natured Data in order to wreak havoc.

Spiner also portrays Altan Soong, son of Dr. Noonien Soong, in a holographic recording from Episode 6.

7.) Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi

The empathic, half-Betazoid Deanna Toi (brought to life by Marina Sirtis) hasn’t had a major role in the bulk of Season 3, but showrunner Terry Matalas has sung Sirtis’ praises on Twitter, indicating a larger part for the actress to play during the show’s final episodes.

8.) Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine

Jeri Ryan's Seven, now Commander Seven, is first officer of the USS Titan-A when the third season opens. Unlike most of the other characters in Season 3, Ryan has appeared as the ex-Borg and former Voyager crewmember in the previous two seasons as well.

9.) Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker

A longtime confidant to Jean-Luc, Michelle Hurd's Raffi Musiker starts the season as a deep-cover Starfleet intelligence officer, tasked with investigating the theft of highly dangerous items from the Daystrom Institute. When criminals use the stolen tech to commit a heinous crime, Raffi gets in over her head in pursuit.

10.) Todd Stashwick as Liam Shaw

A self-described “dipsh*t from Chicago”, the captain of the Titan-A, Todd Stashwick's Liam Shaw, has a definite chip on his shoulder. Despite his somewhat mean-spirited nature, Shaw quickly became a fan favorite and has proven his worth as a valuable ally to Jean-Luc and co.

11.) Ed Speleers as Jack Crusher

The charming, roguish son of Jean-Luc Picard and Beverly Crusher, Jack Crusher (played by Ed Speleers) seems to have inherited all the best qualities from his legendary parents. One of the season’s most central mysteries is Jack’s mysterious affliction, which has drawn the villain Vadic to him.

12.) Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut as Sidney La Forge

One of Geordi La Forge’s two daughters, Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut's Sidney La Forge sits at the helm of the Titan-A as the ship’s pilot. During her days at Starfleet Academy, she earned herself the nickname “Crash La Forge” due to her propensity for wrecking shuttles.

13.) Mica Burton as Alandra La Forge

Geordi’s other daughter Alandra La Forge (played by Mica Burton) hasn’t seen as much screen as her sister due to her not entering the series until Epsiode 6, but she holds the special distinction of being played by Le Var Burton’s real-life daughter. The elder Burton has spoken on how much of a privilege it was to work alongside his talented kid.

14.) Orla Brady as Laris

Orla Brady's Laris, aka Jean-Luc’s Romulan girlfriend and housekeeper back at his vineyard on Earth, is actually a former agent of the Tal Shiar. But one would never know it due to the character’s gentle, caring nature. Brady has only appeared in one episode this season as Laris but she also cropped up in Picard’s first two seasons as well.

15.) Michelle Forbes as Ro Laren

Before guest starring on Star Trek: Picard, Michelle Forbes' Ro Laren was last seen joining up with the Maquis in The Next Generation’s penultimate episode, “Preemptive Strike.” It’s revealed in Season 3 that Laren’s betrayal broke Jean-Luc’s heart, but the two were ultimately able to mend old wounds.

16.) Daniel Davis as Moriarty

Sherlock Holmes’ arch-enemy Moriarty (played by Daniel Davis in the series) was originally brought to life as a holodeck character on Next Gen when Geordi tasked the computer with creating an adversary capable of matching wits with Data for their reenactment of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s stories. Davis made a brief appearance in Picard Episode 6 as Daystrom Station’s security hologram.

17.) Tim Russ as “Tuvok”

Episode 7’s cold open brought back fan-favorite Star Trek: Voyager character, Tim Russ' Tuvok. It appeared that the Vulcan former chief of security was now a captain, but things were not as they seemed. This Tuvok was actually a Changeling in disguise, attempting to lure the crew of the Titan-A into a trap.

18.) Amanda Plummer as Vadic

The mysterious Changeling captain of a warship known as the Shrike, Vadic (played by Amanda Plummer) will stop at nothing to get what she wants. And what she wants, for some yet-to-be-revealed reason, is Jack Crusher. She’s also played by the daughter of late Hollywood veteran Christopher Plummer, who, among other roles, portrayed General Chang in Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country in 1991.

It’s fitting that father and daughter would play the antagonists in the send-offs for both the crews of Star Trek: The Original Series and Star Trek: The Next Generation.

A Generation’s Final Voyage?

Star Trek: Picard’s third and final season is billed as a grand send-off to Jean-Luc Picard and his old crew, but the story doesn’t necessarily have to end here.

Patrick Stewart has gone on record as saying he might be interested in reprising his character in another Star Trek movie. And what’s more, executive producer Terry Matalas has been garnering interest in a follow-up series that he’d like to make.

In his words, that show would be called Star Trek: Legacy and would be set in the same early-25 century time period as Picard, even using certain characters from the soon-to-end show.

Whether or not Star Trek: Legacy gets made is another story but fan support helps a great deal. Matalas has stated that more viewers watching and discussing Picard and making noise about a follow-up will only help increase chances.

