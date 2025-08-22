A Non-Disney Movie Claims Top Spot on Disney+ Streaming Charts

Disney+ subscribers have continued to push one non-Disney film to the top of the streamer's viewership charts since it was added to the platform at the beginning of August. When Disney+ first launched, it only included content from Disney projects or from brands that were still under the Disney umbrella (Star Wars, Marvel, National Geographic, etc.). However, since then, the platform has branched out due to deals and acquisitions made by the House of Mouse.

Shortly after Rio was added to the Disney+ streaming library for the first time ever at the beginning of August, the film quickly shot up the Disney+ viewership charts. Since its addition to the platform, it has even held the very top spot on the top 10 chart for 10 days. It first reached the number one slot on August 9, but it dropped down to number two from August 10-12. However, on August 13, it reclaimed the top spot and has remained there since.

Rio's performance is rather impressive considering it was not produced or distributed by Disney when it was released in 2011. Instead, it was a Blue Sky Studios and 20th Century Fox Animation film. However, after Disney acquired Fox, the company owns all of the rights to Rio and its sequel.

Speaking of the sequel, Rio 2 was also added to Disney+. It has not seen as much success on the platform in terms of viewership, but has still managed to crack the top 10.

Rio follows a domesticated macaw named Blu, who travels to Rio de Janeiro with another bird named Jewel. The film stars Jesse Eisenberg, Anne Hathaway, George Lopez, and Leslie Mann.

Other Non-Disney Movies That Have Dominated Disney+

20th Century Fox Animation

Since Disney has acquired the rights to non-Disney projects and has begun expanding its library with those movies and TV shows, the platform has seen them frequently perform extremely well and enter the top 10 on multiple occasions.

Alongside Rio and Rio 2, Ice Age has also seen a lot of success since being added to the streamer. It entered the top 10 in August, but has since dropped out.

In July, movies like The Sandlot were a part of the top 10, which is not surprising seeing as how The Sandlot is a baseball film, and the Major League Baseball season is played throughout the summer. The Sandlot also prominently featured the Fourth of July, which could also have led to its success during the month.

In August, Fantastic Four and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer were both extremely successful on Disney+. Like Rio, those were also Fox films. However, Disney acquired the rights to them just like it did with Rio and every other Fox title.

It is worth noting that The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released near the end of July, so many fans were likely curious to check out the older Fantastic Four movies after seeing the Marvel Studios version. Considering past Marvel heroes will be returning for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, and the fact that one past comment could indicate that a Fantastic Four character could show up in one of those movies, that also could have contributed to the movies' Disney+ success.