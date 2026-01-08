Fallout Show: 10 Monsters Stronger Than Deathclaws

Fallout Season 2 has finally debuted its take on the iconic franchise monster, the Deathclaw; however, what fans may not know is that there are several Fallout creatures even more powerful than the horned titan. Since Fallout's Amazon Prime Video debut, fans have been clamoring to see the franchise's iconic Deathclaws come to the small screen.

Season 2, Episode 4 ("The Demon in the Snow") finally fane audiences what they wanted, showing off not one, but two of the gargantuan beasts throughout its roughly 45-minute runtime. These bipedal cretins were the result of the U.S. government as special battlefield soldiers used to carry out high-risk missions during the Great War.

Fallout Season 2 marketing teased that they would finally arrive on the scene in the show's upcoming episodes, and, in Episode 4, it happened. The first appearance of these deadly beasts came during the episode's early flashback to the Alaskan Front.

As Walton Goggins' Cooper Howard battled across the snowy wasteland, he crossed paths with a Deathclaw, with the monster taking out some Chinese soldiers in the process. The irradiated brand of brute then popped up towards the end of the episodes as Goggins' Ghouls and Ella Purnell's Ghoul angered a Deathclaw on the streets of Las Vegas (aka New Vegas).

While the Deathclaws are scary, there are several creatures in the Fallout canon that are even more terrifying that fans should know about.

Every Fallout Creature Stronger Than Deathclaws

Mythic Deathclaw

You know what's even more terrifying than a Deathclaw? A Mythic Deathclaw. These are alpha variants of the legendary Fallout monsters, known for being bigger, stronger, and even more ruthless.

They have all the same properties as the regular Deathclaw, but are encountered in the Fallout games as a higher-level variant of the classic Deathclaw monster, making them prized if a survivor can take one down.

Gatorclaw

Like the Deathclaw, the Gatorclaw was a human creation that could wreak havoc on the Fallout world. Initially created by Nuka-Cola scientist Dr. Darren McDermott, the Gatorclaw was devised as a hybrid of a chameleon, an American alligator, and a supermutant, all combined via the uber-powerful Forced Evolution Virus.

While originally meant to protect Dr. McDermott and his experiements, the Gatorclaws became too hostile, procreating to form full-on hordes and forcing their creator to go into hiding.

Nukalurk Queen

Mirelurks are what happen when lobsters are exposed to the irradiated water of the Atlantic Ocean. The Nukalurk Queen is the apex of the Mirelurk line, being a larger, near-unstoppable variant of these creepy-crawly coastline cretins.

What makes the Nukalurk Queen even more terrifying, if a towering lobster beast wasn't scary enough, is her ability to command dozens of smaller Mirelurks around her at any given time. So, while Deathclaws usually work alone, a Nukalurk Queen comes with what can feel like a whole army at times.

Shipbreaker/Fogcrawler

Shipbreakers (aka Focrawlers) are another mutated crustacean-like creature, just like the Mirelurks and Nukalurk Queen. However, where these other creatures have pinchers of claws, a Shipbreaker has massive scythe-like appendages that can slice through its prey like a hot knife through butter.

What makes the Shipbreaker even more terrifying is its tendency to hide in fog or mist. This makes it incredibly hard to see the titanic beast coming, as it uses the weather to sneak up on its unsuspecting prey.

Gojira

While technically not canon in the Fallout universe, the Gokira species is still worth mentioning on a list like this. The massive beast can be found in the code for Fallout: New Vegas, being a Fire Gecko that is three times its standard size, making it equal in stature to something like a Super Mutant Behemoth.

It also has the ability to breathe fire, essentially making it a fire-breathing kaiju within the Fallout world.

Red Death

If the Nukalurk Queen is seen as the matriarch of the Mirelurk line, Red Death is the patriarch. Red Death is a specific Mirelurk that has evolved into something wholly terrifying. The legend of Red Death is prolific in the Fallout world, essentially being the equivalent of a sea monster.

The massive shell-touting crab is known for dozens of shipwrecks along the coast of post-war Maine in the Fallout games, with its specific brand of carnage only being outdone by a small handful of monsters across the franchise.

Super Mutant Behemoth

Super Mutants are scary in their own right, but a Super Mutant Behemoth is something entirely on its own level. These super hostile experiments-let-loose are much larger than the usual Super Mutants, oftentimes carrying with them a club to do the most damage possible.

The Super Mutant Behemoths essentially boil down to the Fallout universe's take on a Hulk-like character, with unrivaled strength that can take out any survivor that may cross their path.

Scorchbeast Queen

Scorchbeast Queen is the closest thing to a full-on dragon that the Fallout series has. First introduced as an endgame boss in the hit Fallout 76 online multiplayer game, this winged beast looks like something pulled straight from an Arthurian myth rather than the irradiated world of Bethesda's beloved RPGs.

Smaller Scorchbeasts take the form of large mutated bats, whereas the queen is this fire-infused colossus that can use its claws, wings, and flame attacks to take out its foes.

Wendigo Colossus

The Wendigo Colossus is another hyper-powerful beast found in the Fallout franchise that outshines even the Deathclaw. These hulking monstrosities look like the Ghoul-esque Wendigos found in Appalachia, but with two additional heads protruding from their mutated shoulders.

While other monsters have more powerful attacks than the Wndigo Colossus, the thing that makes it stand out is its cockroach-like ability to withstand just about anything. These freaks of nature are hyper-durable, taking 200% more damage than the typical Wendigo or Ghoul.

Glowing Mothman

What if the Godzilla franchise's Mothra survived the nuclear apocalypse and came back to terrorize its survivors? Well... that sounds a lot like the Glowing Mothman monster from Fallout 76. This winged beast is a nuclear-infused moth-like being that has become the stuff of myths in the Fallout universe.

It not only packs a punch by being able to conjure massive gusts of wind with its wings, but it can also teleport, making it one of the most elusive creatures on this list.