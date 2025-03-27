Nicole Kidman leads the Holland movie cast as a homemaker stuck in a nightmare.

The new thriller from Fresh director Mimi Cave has been hotly anticipated by many film fans heading into 2025.

Now that it is here(streaming on Amazon Prime Video), audiences can experience the mind-bending story of a woman suspecting her husband of a terrifying double life.

Every Main Character & Actor in Amazon Prime Video's Holland

Nicole Kidman - Nancy Vandergroot

Amazon Prime Video

Oscar-winner Nicole Kidman leads Holland as Nancy Vandergroot, a happy-go-lucky homemaker and teacher living in an idyllic Michigan town known for its fields of tulips, windmills, and annual Dutch festival.

However, her picture-perfect life comes tumbling down as she begins to question her husband, Fred, and what he is doing outside of the house every day.

Some of Kidman's most notable projects as of late include 2024's Babygirl, the Perfect Couple series, and Paramount+'s Lioness.

Gael García Bernal - Dave Delgado

Amazon Prime Video

Dave Delgado (played by Gael García Bernal) is one of Nancy's neighbors and co-workers who helps her investigate what is going on with her husband, Fred. He also happens to be the only person of color in Holland, Michigan, causing some tension in the small community.

Fans may recognize Bernal for his work in Werewolf by Night, Y tu mamá también, and Pixar's Coco.

Matthew Macfadyen - Fred Vandergroot

Amazon Prime Video

Former Succession star Matthew Macfadyen brings Fred Vandergroot to life in Holland. Fred is the unassuming optometrist husband to Nicole Kidman's Nancy; however, he comes under the microscope as his wife begins to question whether he may be living a double life.

Macfadyen is probably best known to most for his time playing Tom Wambsgans in HBO's Succession but also has credits as Mr. Darcy in the 2005 adaptation of Pride & Prejudice and Mr. Paradox in Marvel's Multiversal adventure, Deadpool & Wolverine.

Jude Hill - Harry Vandergroot

Amazon Prime Video

Jude Hill plays Harry Vandergroot, Fred and Nancy's pre-teen son, who (whether he knows it) has a big part to play in Holland's 'what the heck is going on here' conspiracy.

At just 14 years old, Hill has already amassed an impressive list of credits, including Belfast, Mandrake, and Magpie Murders.

Rachel Sennott - Candy Deboer

Amazon Prime Video

Appearing in a 'blink and you will miss it' one-scene cameo is rising star Rachel Sennott. Sennot appears in the film as Candy Deboer, a babysitter Nancy is interviewing in the movie's opening scene.

Sennott may be familiar to fans of Saturday Night, Bottoms, and Shiva Baby.

Lennon Parham - Gwen

Amazon Prime Video

Lernnon Parham plays Gewn, a local Holland woman who almost catches Dave and Nancy breaking into Fred's optometry practice as the pair attempts to discover any secrets he may be hiding.

Parham previously appeared in hits like Playing House, Horrible Bosses 2, and Best Friends Forever.

Isaac Krasner - Shawn Graumann

Amazon Prime Video

Shawn Graumann (played by Isaac Krasner) is a student attending the school where Nancy and Dave work. He gets a moment with Gael García Bernal's character as Dave talks to the teen after woodworking class.

Krasner can also be seen in New Amsterdam, Big Boys, and Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Jacob Moran - Matt

Amazon Prime Video

Jacob Moran's Matt is another teen living in Holland, Michigan. He is Gwen's son, who, after suffering an eye injury, forces his mom to ask that Fred open his optometry clinic in off-hours, putting Nancy and Dave's investigation at risk.

Moran's other work includes The Black Phone, Fragile Heart, and Regarding Us.