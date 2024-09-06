Does Nicole Kidman Wear a Wig In The Perfect Couple? Her Hairstyle & Wig History

Fans wonder if Nicole Kidman is wearing a wig in Netflix's The Perfect Couple.

The Perfect Couple focuses on the mystery behind a dead body found before the start of a wedding, leading the guests to question who committed the gruesome murder.

Nicole Kidman portrays famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury, aka the groom's mother.

Nicole Kidman's The Perfect Couple Wig Explained

Nicole Kidman

In The Perfect Couple, Nicole Kidman, as Greer Garrison Winbury, wears a blonde wig with curly ends that has a natural look.

Kidman's overall look showcases elegance, which makes sense considering that she is part of a rich New England family. This is on top of her stellar career as a novelist, which has resulted in 28 bestselling crime novels.

Greer Winbury has always tried to maintain her image and reputation, ensuring that her look stays elegant. However, Kidman's look has drawn criticism online.

In a post from X (formerly Twitter), Damian Holbrook asked if every wig hates Nicole Kidman:

"Does every wig hate Nicole Kidman?"

@MellieLangie pointed out that Kidman "deserves better" after the production gave her "a terrible wig:"

"Why did they give Nicole Kidman such a terrible wig? She deserves better!"

The criticisms surrounding Kidman's wig in The Perfect Couple could stem from the fact that the actress has natural curls, but due to her wealthy role in the series, it might not work if she stayed with it.

This is not the first time that Kidman has worn a wig for her role in a movie or TV show. In fact, she has done so in notable projects like The Paperboy, Lion, and Boy Erased.

In September 2018 at the Toronto International Film Festival, the actress even refused to answer a question about her wigs.

The Los Angeles Times writer Mark Olsen (via Yahoo) said an audience member asked Kidman to rank her movie wigs. The actress responded that it was "an awful question," and she ultimately "shut that question down."

Nicole Kidman's Notable Wigs in Movies & TV Shows

Moulin Rouge

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman stars in Moulin Rouge as Satine, a courtesan and dancer known as the Sparkling Diamond.

She sports a scarlet wig that mirrors her natural curls at the ends, and some have even pointed out that it is enough to convince anyone that it matches her natural hair closely.

The Paperboy

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman portrays Charlotte Bliss in The Paperboy. She is the fiancée of a convict in 1960s Miami.

The actress showcases a stunning bleach-blonde wig that suits her bimbo-type character in the 2012 movie.

Lion

Nicole Kidman

Kidman stars as Sue Brierley in Lion, the adoptive mother of an Indian immigrant. Her incredible performance captivated audiences and critics, and she even earned an Academy Award nomination.

Despite that, her fluffy red wig is criticized in the movie, considering that some have pointed out that it looks ugly and disturbing and does not fit her look.

Aquaman

Nicole Kidman

Kidman brought Arthur Curry's mom, Atlanna, to life in 2018's Aquaman and 2023's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

In both movies, the actress can be seen wearing a long blonde wig that transforms into grey deadlocks in the present-day timeline to prove that she aged after she goes missing.

The blonde mermaid wig doesn't look great in water-heavy scenes, which are plenty in the DCEU movie.

Boy Erased

Nicole Kidman

In Boy Erased, Nicole Kidman wears a baggy white wig to cement herself as a conservative mother who sends her gay son to a church-sponsored therapy program.

The actress, who plays Nancy Eamons, leans toward the character's southern background, and the white wig is the finishing touch to her look.

How to Talk to Girls at Parties

Nicole Kidman

At one point, Kidman portrayed a weird-looking punk-rock alien named Queen Boadicea in How to Talk to Girls at Parties.

She can be seen wearing an otherworldly platinum wig complete with black streaks to achieve her English punk aesthetic.

Destroyer

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman plays another interesting character in Destroyer, which showcases another unique look. In the movie, she portrays an undercover cop named Erin Bell, whose hair resembles that of her husband, Keith Urban.

It also doesn't help that her character is involved in many action scenes, making the short brown wig look messy.

Bombshell

Nicole Kidman

Starring as the Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson, Nicole Kidman's performance as the famed journalist is captivating, but her wig in Bombshell is quite distracting for viewers.

The Washington Post even revealed that the messy blonde wig cost between $7,000 to $10,000.

Big Little Lies

Nicole Kidman

In Big Little Lies, Nicole Kidman sports a long wig with bangs that depict a mother named Celeste who is willing to go to great lengths to protect her reputation.

The Northman

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman plays a Viking Queen named Queen Gudrun in The Northman, and she wears a wig similar to the long white wig she wore in the two Aquaman movies.

The Perfect Couple is streaming on Netflix.