Who Is Tiana Gowen? 5 Things to Know About Expats Actress

Tiana Gowen portrays the daughter of Nicole Kidman’s character in the show Expats. Here’s a collection of interesting facts about the young actress.

Amazon Prime Video’s new series Expats, based on Janice Y.K. Lee’s novel The Expatriates, stars Nicole Kidman and focuses on a group of Americans living away from home in Hong Kong.

5 Facts About Expats Star Tiana Gowen

Tiana Gowen Started off Acting in The Nutcracker

15-year-old Tiana Gowen took to acting at quite an early age. Apart from her ballet recitals, which she started participating in when she was just two, Gowen made her acting debut in a production of the Holiday classic, The Nutcracker (via Gowen’s IMDb profile).

Since then, she has kept busy, appearing in local stage show versions of Matilda the Musical, The Sound of Music, and Annie.

In 2019, Gowen made her television debut with the Hallmark Channel original movie, True Love Blooms, which also starred Sara Rue.

Tiana Is a Dancer, Writer, & More

Gowen is an individual of many talents. In addition to her stage and screen acting work, the Orlando, Florida native’s other creative pursuits include dancing in various styles like jazz, and hip hop.

The Florida State Music Teachers Association has also recognized her for her skills on the piano. In addition, Gowen enjoys writing and has received acclaim from the International Torrance Legacy Creativity Awards, where she took second place in its poetry standings.

Tiana Is Fluent in Japanese

Tiana Gowen attended a highly thought-of performing arts middle school in Florida and has spent three months out of every year attending school in Japan. Because of this, she’s a fluent speaker in Japanese.

She recently took part in her first debate competition and received third place for her speech on her Asian-American experience.

Nicole Kidman Helped Calm Tiana’s Nerves on Expats

In Expats, Gowen shared several scenes with veteran actress Nicole Kidman.

Speaking to the Orlando-area news station WESH, Gowen discussed working alongside Kidman, remarking that she was initially “so nervous“ when she got to the set:

”I was so nervous when I stepped on [set], but the second that I got on, everyone on the set was so comforting… especially Nicole Kidman and Brian Tee.”

Gowen also spoke on her character of Daisy Woo. She noted that she thought girls in her age group might find her character relatable:

“I play Daisy Woo, the daughter of Nicole Kidman who is Margaret Woo. And she is your typical teenage girl and I think a lot of girls my age would be able to relate with her.”

She talked about what it was like to act in Expats surrounded by so much talent:

“It was just so surreal. The second I stepped on set, just seeing all of them do their processes and watching them perfect their craft on set, it was just amazing and I was so grateful I was able to be there.”

Gowen then revealed the moment she realized that Expats was going to be ”an amazing show:”

“Well, the director, Lulu Wang, took her time to call me and she told me that I had booked it, and then she told me that Nicole Kidman would be playing my mother. And from that moment, I just knew that this was gonna be an amazing show.”

Tiana Gowen Will Next Star in a Horror Short

Coming up next for Tiana Gowen will be a role in a horror short film called Mercy: Veil of Shadows. In it, she’ll play Young Mercy.

According to a 2021 post promoting the short, Mercy: Veil of Shadows seems to have been filmed a while back but has yet to be fully released. Nevertheless, the official synopsis can be read below (via Film Nest):

“When a supernatural force terrorizes a psychiatric institution, the ward’s only hope is a teenage-nephilim who’s afraid of the dark.”

How To Follow Tiana Gowen Online

For fans looking to follow Tiana Gowen on social media, she can be found on Instagram (@tianagowen).

Expats releases new episodes on Fridays, with the next dropping on Friday, February 2 on Amazon Prime Video.