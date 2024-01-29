Who Is Bodhi del Rosario? 5 Things to Know About Expats Star

One of the young stars of Expats is Bodhi del Rosario, who plays Philip Woo, the son of Nicole Kidman's character, Margaret Woo.

Based on Janice Y.K. Lee's 2016 novel The Expatriates and directed by Lulu Wang, Amazon Prime Video's latest drama focuses on three American women living in Hong Kong whose lives, and those of their domestic helpers, become intertwined through tragedy.

The first two episodes of Expats premiered on January 26 on Prime Video, introducing audiences to up-and-coming star, Bodhi del Rosario.

5 Facts About Expats' Bodhi del Rosario

Bodhi del Rosario

In Expats, Bodhi del Rosario's character, Philip, is the middle child of the Woo family with an older sister, Daisy, played by Tiana Gowen, and a younger brother named Gus, played by Connor James.

A Young Star With a Long Career

In real life, Bodhi is twelve years old but has been acting and performing for most of his life.

In addition to a few Los Angeles stage roles, the Expats star got his start with commercials and modeling gigs for Baby Gap, Hyundai, and Nature's Own.

No Stranger to Television

Despite only being twelve years old, del Rosario has been regularly appearing in television shows since 2019 with credits consisting of Wyrnm, Black-ish, Station 19, and 9-1-1.

He also appeared in multiple episodes of Kids Say the Darndest Things hosted by Tiffany Haddish.

Bodhi del Rosario Is an Experienced Voice Actor

Along with live-action roles in Station 19 and Black-ish, Bodhi del Rosario has also lent his vocal talents to various voice-acting roles.

To date, he's voiced characters for Interrupting Chicken, Beavis and Butt-Head, and Ada Twist, Scientist.

Expats Is His First Series Regular Role

While it's true that del Rosario has a lengthy list of credits to his name, many of them have been for cameos or guest roles.

Expats is actually the young actor's first regular role apart from voicing an animated series.

Bodhi del Rosario's Hobbies & Interests

When not acting and voice acting, or honing his improv skills, del Rosario enjoys a variety of sports and activities, such as swimming, mountain bike riding, and roller skating.

Dancing, particularly hip hop, singing, and piano are also interests of the Expats actor, and it will be interesting to see if they factor into any future roles.

Expats premiered on Amazon Prime Video on January 26 with new episodes dropping weekly on Fridays.