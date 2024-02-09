Expats Episode 5 Release Date & Remaining Schedule

Nicole Kidman in Expats

Fans finally know the release date for Expats Episode 5 and the show's remaining schedule. 

The Nicole Kidman-led Amazon Prime Video series has been a certified hit for the streamer. 

Telling the story of three internationals living in Hong Kong who are forced together by tragic circumstances, Expats is riding high through Season 1, earning a stellar 83% on Rotten Tomatoes.

[ Full Cast of Expats - Every Main Actor & Character In the Series (Photos) ]

Expats Episode 5 Is Coming Soon

Nicole Kidman in Expats
Prime Video

Along with its latest episode, Expats on Prime Video confirmed when fans can expect Episode 5 to drop. 

The hit streaming series listed the release date for its fifth (and sixth) episode as Friday, February 16.

However, fans can expect it a day early, dropping instead at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 15 as the streamer continues its primetime releases for its tentpole titles. 

This marks the final two episodes of the Nicole Kidman-led mini-series. It is currently unknown if the show will return for anything beyond that. 

The full remaining Expats schedule can be seen below:

  • Episode 5 - Thursday, February 15
  • Episode 6 - Thursday, February 15

Is Expats Season 2 Happening?

Fans have been intently watching throughout this first run of Expats, taking in every twist and turn the hit streaming series has to throw at them. 

However, one question that remains unanswered is if Nicole Kidman's Prime Video drama will return in any capacity beyond these six episodes. 

Sadly, the answer is looking like no. 

Despite stellar reviews and what looks like great viewing numbers - with the series consistently sitting in Prime Video's Global Top 10 throughout its run (per FlixPatrol) - there has been no confirmation of a continuation of any sort. 

The show has been branded as a mini-series, basing its story on the standalone novel The Expatriates by Janice Y. K. Lee. 

That is not to say there is zero chance of a Season 2 happening. 

If Expats were to be renewed, it would not be the first series to go from a single-season mini-series to a multi-part streaming epic. 

But if it were to make the jump and get rubber-stamped for another batch of episodes, it would have to do so without the guidance of source material like the first season had. 

Of course, there is always the option of bringing Expatriates author Janice Y. K. Lee in for a potential Season 2, having her help ideate what might happen next.

Expats is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. 

