Power Book III is back for Season 4 and there have been some new and departing faces compared to the cast of Raising Kanan Season 3.

The third entry in the Power universe explores the early years and criminal origins of 50 Cent's villainous gangster Kanan Stark.

Every Character & Actor in Raising Kanan Season 4

Mekai Curtis - Kanan Stark

Starz

Kanan Stark is one of Power's main antagonists where rapper 50 Cent plays him, but Raising Kanan chronicles his youth as Mekai Curtis steps into the role.

Having grown up in a house of gangsters, led by his mother Raquel, the series explores Kanan's drive to join the family drug business.

Curtis has led the way in all four seasons of Power Book III, and he has also appeared in Arrested Development, Kirby Buckets, and Milo Murphy's Law.

Patina Miller - Raquel "Raq" Thomas

Starz

Raquel "Raq" Thomas gave birth to Kanan as a teenager and, despite her ruthlessness in the drug trade, holds plenty of love for her son.

That said, the mother-son duo is going into Season 4 with a lot of tension after Raquel killed Kanan's father, Malcolm Howard, in front of him.

40-year-old actress Patina Miller plays Power Book III's drug queenpin, coming off a role in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 and Part 2.

London Brown - Marvin Thomas

Starz

Marvin Thomas is Kanan's uncle and Raquel's sister who serves as the brawn (and very much not the brains) in the Thomas family's drug operations.

While Marvin has long struggled to bond with his daughter Jukebox, the two seemed to be coming together by the end of Season 3.

Marvin is played by London Brown from HBO's sports comedy-drama Ballers.

Malcolm Mays - Louis "Lou-Lou" Thomas

Starz

Amongst Marvin and Raquel, Louis "Lou-Lou" Thomas is the youngest of the drug-tracking siblings, serving as a right-hand man and a voice of reason.

Despite his major role in the Thomas' criminal enterprise, Louis has dreams to escape that life and pursue his passion for music.

Actor Malcolm Mays' other roles include Snowfall, Rebel, and Them.

Joey Bada$$ - Kadeem "Unique" Mathis

Starz

Every criminal family needs a rival, and the Thomas' are no exception as Kadeem "Unique" Mathis heads up South Jamica's biggest drug enterprise.

After Unique's brother Ronnie was killed by Raquelle last season of Raising Kanan, the series' main antagonist is sure to have more mayhem to cause.

The role is brought to life by rapper and actor Joey Bada$$ who has featured in Mr. Robot and offered the song "Curry Chicken" to the Creed soundtrack.

Hailey Kilgore - LaVerne "Jukebox" Thomas

Starz

LaVerne "Jukebox" Thomas also appeared in Power where she was played by Anika Noni Rose and was ultimately killed by her cousin Kanan.

Rewinding to the timeline of Raising Kanan, Jukebox is a quick-witted, independent singer who has a close relationship with her cousin.

The young Jukebox is played by Cinnamon actress Hailey Kilgore.

Omar Epps - Malcolm Howard

Starz

Detective Malcolm Howard is Kanan's father who, tragically, was killed by Raquelle in the Season 3 finale - a moment that replays in the Season 4 premiere.

House M.D., This Is Us, and Resurrection star Omar Epps plays Malcolm.

Natalee Linez - Jessica Figueroa

Starz

Jessica Figueroa is the older sister of Kanan's best friend Famous, who is sharp and ambitious with an affection for Lou-Lou's kind heart.

She is played by Natalee Linez from Siren, The Good Doctor, and Tell Me Lies.

Antonio Ortiz - Famous

Starz

Famous is Kanan's funny best friend in the timeline of Power Book III, with dreams of a rap career and a talent for it.

He is also Jessica's younger brother and, despite being the family's junior, is protective of her.

Famous is brought to life by Antonio Ortiz, who has appeared in episodes of Blue Bloods, Gravity, and The Leftovers.

Tony Danza - Stefano Marchetti

Starz

As the Godfather of the New York mafia, Stefano Marchetti is the most powerful man in the city and all business in the Big Apple only runs with his say-so.

Who's the Boss? star Tony Danza plays the criminal kingpin, with other credits in Taxi, Don Jon, and The Good Cop.

Wendell Pierce - Snaps

Starz

Wendell Pierce joined Raising Kanan in Season 3 as Ishmael "Snaps" Henry, a mentor figure to the titular aspiring criminal, a local icon, and a former dealer.

Outside of the Power universe, Pierce appeared in Suits and Jack Ryan, and he will join two superhero universes this year in the MCU's Thunderbolts* and the DCU's Superman (read more about his role and the rest of the cast).

Erika Woods - Pop

Starz

Where there's a Snap, there's a Pop, and that role is played by Erika Woods. Stephanie "Pop" Henry is Snap's wife in Raising Kanan who works alongside him, mentoring aspiring drug dealers.

Woods has appeared in Don't Jump, Damage Control, and recent episodes of FBI and FBI: Most Wanted.

Chris Redd - Early Tyler

Starz

Early Tyler is described in Raising Kanan as a "trustworthy ally and secret keeper" and a "good friend to have in your corner."

Of course, those services come at a price and, in Season 4, Early offers Unique a place to hit out and recover from brutal injuries.

The character, who was mentioned as far back as Season 1 but debuted on-screen in Season 4, is played by SNL comedian Chris Redd who also hosted Netflix's car-fixing reality series Resurrected Rides.

Pardison Fontaine - B-Rilla

Starz

B-Rilla is a young rapper who is currently locked up for armed robbery. But after Lou-Lou sees his potential in the music game, he seeks to sign him.

Real-life rapper Pardison Fontaine plays B-Rilla. He is best known for his 2018 song "Backin' It Up" featuring Cardi B and having dated Megan Thee Stallion for three years from 2020 to 2023 until allegedly cheating on her.

Aliyah Turner - Krystal

Starz

Once a member of Jukebox's defunct girl group Butta, Krystal is a singer from the Bronx who became the lover of Kanan Stark.

Krystal is played by Aliyah Turner from Unsolved and Portrait.

Sibongile Mlambo - Imani Okoye

Starz

Sibongile Mlambo is a newcomer to the Power universe as Imani Okoye, who Deadline described as a "smart, confident, business-savvy executive at a boutique record label."

The actress is best known for appearing in Lost in Space, Siren, and Teen Wolf.

Paul Ben-Victor - Phil Russo

Starz

Paul Ben-Victor is also fresh in town in Raising Kanan, playing Phil Russo.

The same Deadline article revealed Russo is Jersey's new crime boss who is "accustomed to garnering respect, deference and other men’s fear."

Ben-Victor has past credits in the biblical epical The Chosen as the villainous King Herod, The Lincoln Lawyer, Flight Risk, The Wire, and Creature Commandos.

New episodes of Raising Kanan Season 4 premiere on Starz every Friday.