Raising Kanan Season 3 will return soon on Starz as the release date for the upcoming action and drama in Episode 9 was unveiled.

Mekai Curtis' Kanan Stark leads an extensive cast of characters in Power Book III: Raising Kanan, one of three spin-offs developed from Starz's Power series that ended in 2020.

Only two episodes remain in this series as Stark is shown in his up-and-coming years in Queens, New York, going through the '90s as he takes over his mother's thriving drug business in the Big Apple.

When Will Raising Kanan Season 3, Episode 9 Release?

Starz

Power Book III: Raising Kanan has two episodes left in its Season 3 slate, with Episode 9 set to stream on Starz on Friday, February 2.

Fans can also see the official synopsis for Season 3, Episode 9 below:

"Ronnie and Kanan’s feud with Raq intensifies as Marvin desperately searches for Lou; Famous and Jukebox find themselves at a turning point."

Below is the full schedule for both remaining episodes in Raising Kanan Season 3, which will arrive at midnight ET:

Episode 9 - "Home to Roost" - Friday, February 2

Episode 10 - "Made You Look" - Friday, February 9

What Will Happen in Raising Kanan Season 3, Episode 9?

With only two episodes remaining in Raising Kanan Season 3, recent story beats have set up some intense threads that will be resolved in the next few weeks.

As Raq expands her reign over the drug world in New York City, Ronnie and Kanan find themselves in danger with Kanan's mother only becoming more ruthless.

Lou-Lou is also in a seriously scary predicament as he begs Marvin in a new trailer for the episode not to let Raq kill him, even while still trying to be the voice of reason in the crime family.

This all comes on top of the core characters still overcoming Unique Scrappy's death, which should be far from the only losses the family suffers before this season ends.

Raising Kanan Season 3, Episode 9 will be available to stream on Starz at midnight ET on Friday, February 2.