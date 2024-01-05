Raising Kanan Season 3 Episode 6 Release Date & Remaining Schedule

Raising Kanan Season 3 wallpaper

Starz’ Power Book III: Raising Kanan will return soon from its midseason break for the rest of Season 3. 

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is a spin-off and prequel of the popular Starz series Power. It follows the younger years of 50 Cent’s Kanan Stark character on the streets of Queens, New York.

When Will Raising Kanan Season 3, Episode 6 Release?

Power Book III: Raising Kanan
Starz

According to Starz's official schedule, Raising Kanan will return for the latter half of its third season on Friday, January 12 at 8 p.m. ET. The midseason premiere is entitled “Into the Darkness."

A breakdown of the airdates for all the episodes can be viewed below, with each also airing at 8 p.m. ET on Starz: 

  • Episode 6 - “Into the Darkness” - Friday, January 12
  • Episode 7 - “Where All Are Guilty” - Friday, January 19
  • Episode 8 - “Reckonings” - Friday, January 26
  • Episode 9 - “Home to Roost” - Friday, February 2
  • Episode 10 - “Made You Look” - Friday, February 9

What Will Happen in the Remaining Episodes of Raising Kanan Season 3?

Raising Kanan is about Kanan Stark's rise to power in the drug trade. In Raising Kanan’s parent series Power, Kanan was the primary antagonist. So the prequel is a peek behind the curtain to show how he became the man he was in Power.

In the most recent episode of Raising Kanan, “Brothers and Keepers,” the titular character landed himself in hot water and back at home with his mother after a gun was found in his backpack.

Naturally, the hot-headed Kanan finds himself at major odds with his mom and new living situation. Audiences can surely expect Episode 6 to continue to deal with the fallout of Kanan’s actions.

The previous episodes of Raising Kanan Season 3 are streaming on the Starz app alongside the show’s first two seasons.

