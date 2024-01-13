Season 3 of Raising Kanan is in full swing. The series will soon air the seventh episode from its third season on Starz.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan, a spin-off of the 50 Cent-produced Power, follows a teenaged version of the rapper’s character Kanan Stark as he grows up in Queens.

When Does Raising Kanan Season 3, Episode 7 Air?

Season 3, Episode 7 of Raising Kanan, “Where All Are Guilty,” will be added to the Starz streaming app on Friday, January 19 at 12:00 a.m. ET.

The synopsis for the episode can be viewed below:

“Lou's drinking creates a problem for the whole family when Shantel goes looking for justice; Kanan assimilates into Ronnie's crew, and Raq formulates a new plan for Unique's former heroin operation.”

Check out the full schedule of all the remaining episodes in Raising Kanan Season 3, which each episode set to release at 12:00 a.m. ET:

Episode 7 - “Where All Are Guilty” - Friday, January 19

Episode 8 - “Reckonings” - Friday, January 26

Episode 9 - “Home to Roost” - Friday, February 2

Episode 10 - “Made You Look” - Friday, February

What Direction Could the Rest of Raising Kanan Season 3 Take?

Raising Kanan is all about how Kanan Stark grew to be the man that audiences met in Power, where he was presented as a big-time villain. The 1990s-set crime drama sees the future foe in his teen years, with actor MeKai Curtis taking on the role once occupied by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

In the most recent episode of Raising Kanan, viewers learned the truth behind why Ronnie killed Unique. The murder occurred to gain the favor of a member of the Colombian drug game. Not only that, but Ronnie managed to convince Kanan to work with him.

All this served to Bring Kanan into the upper echelon of the drug trade in Queens as cocaine became his main commodity. This will ultimately bring more risk for him to bear, despite the promise of greater reward.

In the remainder of Season 3, viewers will likely find out exactly what that risk entails.

All previous episodes of Raising Kanan Season 3 are streaming on the Starz app in addition to the show’s first two seasons.