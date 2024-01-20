Starz' Raising Kanan still has a pair of new episodes remaining in its Season 3 schedule, as the release date for Episode 8 draws closer.

Going under the full title Power Book III: Raising Kanan, this series serves as a spin-off from Starz's Power show, which ran from 2014 to 2020.

Raising Kanan follows Kanan Stark (formerly played by rap/hip-hop mogul 50 Cent) during his younger years in Queens, New York, with the story set in the 1990s with Stark entering the world of drugs and crime.

Raising Kanan's Schedule for Season 3, Episode 8

Starz

Raising Kanan Season 3, Episode 8, which comes with the title "Reckonings," will be available to watch on the Starz streaming app on Friday, January 26 at midnight.

The new episode's synopsis reads as follows:

"As a despondent Lou becomes a liability for the family, Raq and Marvin work to get the new heroin operation up and running amidst new competition from Kanan and Ronnie."

Below is the full schedule of all the remaining episodes in Raising Kanan Season 3, each of which will debut at 12:00 a.m. ET:

Episode 8 - "Reckonings" - Friday, January 26

Episode 9 - "Home to Roost" - Friday, February 2

Episode 10 - "Made You Look" - Friday, February 9

What Will Happen in Raising Kanan Season 3, Episode 8?

After seeing the truth behind Unique's death at Ronnie's hands to move deeper into the Columbian drug world, fans were anxious to find out where Raising Kanan's story would go from here.

Now, the most recent episode saw Howard divulging to Raquel that Lou admitted to murdering Scrappy, all while Kanan had an emotional fallout with Ayesha.

Scrappy's mother also found herself in danger after new orders from Raquel, setting up plenty of drama and potential death over the last three episodes of Season 3.

And with Kanan now embracing cocaine as a core commodity while he moves higher up into the hierarchy of the drug trade in Queens, he'll only have to face more dangerous situations in the coming weeks.

The first seven episodes of Raising Kanan Season 3 are now streaming on Starz. Episode 8 will debut on Friday, January 26.