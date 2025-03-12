The fate of longtime Raising Kanan character Louis "Lou-Lou" Thomas has seemingly been confirmed amid worries he may be leaving the series.

The hit Starz drama returned to the network on Friday, March 7, reintroducing fans to the crime-riddled world of Kanan Stark (a renowned drug dealer seen elsewhere in the Power franchise).

Season 4 has immediately started the drama, as fans are nervous Malcolm Mays's Lou Lou (aka Kanan's on-screen uncle) may leave the series, with pressure mounting on the series staple.

Does Lou Lou Die In Raising Kanan?

A new photo may have given away whether Lou Lou dies or not in Raising Kanan Season 4.

Fans have been worried about Malcolm Mays's Power Book III character following the release of the Season 4 premiere, as Lou Lou's internal strife was put on full display once again.

The Raising Kanan mainstay is still reeling from the events of Season 3, as the events of the Mafia ambush shattered his dreams of being a working musician and further strained his relationship with his sister, Patina Miller's Raquel "Raq" Thomas (read more about the Raising Kanan Season 4 cast here).

This has come to bare in some significant mental heath struggles for Lou Lou, as he attempts to leave the criminal empire his family has built behind. His ongoing internal struggle put the character's fate into question, and some seem to believe he may not be longed for this world.

These worries may be for naught, though, as a new image from Starz let slip that he will make it to the show's mid-season finale.

The picture in question was posted by the Raising Kanan network to promote the upcoming batch of new episodes, showing off some of the action to come in Season 4, Episode 6.

In the image, Malcolm Mays's Lou Lou can be seen standing alongside his on-screen sister Raq as well as London Brown's Marvin Thomas. This confirms that he will at least survive until half-way through the season. Beyond that, though, remains a massive question mark looming over the rest of the series.

What Does Lou Lou's Raising Kanan Future Look Like?

While it looks as though Lou Lou is going to be at least a part of Raising Kanan Seaosn 4's first six episodes, that does not necessarily mean he is completely in the clear.

The Power franchise has been no stranger to shocking deaths, and killing off Lou Lou would be (while devastating in the moment) something not totally off the wall for the series.

Lou Lou's continued struggle to leave the life of his criminal family behind will surely be a major Season 4 plot beat going forward, and as seen in the image confirming his survival—at least in these first six episodes—he will not be turning his back on his sister's criminal empire yet.

If he cannot break away from Raq's drug trafficking operation, that may push Lou Lou to a breaking point. With the guilt of his past crimes weighing on him, there is no telling the lengths that he will go to to get out from under the shadow of his family's dirty deeds.

Some have speculated that if/when his death does come, it will be later in the season and likely be self-inflicted but not wholly intentional.

One popular theory has the character going out by way of a tragic drunk driving accident, as he turns to illicit substances to numb the pain he is feeling inside.

With the show's release schedule confirmed to continue right through May, fans at least know they will not have to wait to find out what will happen to Lou Lou and the rest of the Raising Kanan cast.

New episodes of Raising Kanan are released on Starz every Friday.