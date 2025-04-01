Fans may finally know what happened to Antonio Ortiz's Famous (also known as Shawn Figueroa) thanks to a synopsis for a future episode of Raising Kanan Season 4.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan made its epic return when Season 4 began on March 7. However, one notable character (Famous) has been entirely absent since the Season 3 finale, with no word on where he is or what happened to him.

Many have speculated on Famous's whereabouts since Season 4 began, but it seems as though some concrete information is on the horizon.

What Happened to Famous In Raising Kanan Season 4?

As mentioned, Famous has not been featured on-screen since the end of Season 3. In that finale, Famous was arrested and taken into custody for the murder of Freddy Williams.

To make matters worse for the Raising Kanan veteran, his mother came to the police station and turned on him by submitting a gun she found in his closet as evidence.

Although that was the last time fans saw Famous, he has at least been mentioned a couple of times in Season 4. In Season 4, Episode 2, Lou-Lou (portrayed by Malcolm Mays, who had a recent exit scare from Raising Kanan) was asked where he was, but Lou-Lou admitted that he did not know.

It is also important to mention that the synopsis for the next episode of Raising Kanan (Season 4, Episode 5) also teased that Famous will be a main focus of the story.

It specifically teases that "Famous's mother desperately tries to find him:"

"Joyce's condition worsens. Famous's mother desperately tries to find him."

So, it is possible that fans will get a big update on Famous in the coming episode that released on April 4, but something more final is still to come in another future episode.

Where Is Famous on Raising Kanan? Did he Die?

A synopsis for an upcoming episode of Raising Kanan Season 4 surfaced via Reddit, and it confirms that Famous's whereabouts will still be a focus going forward.

Specifically, the synopsis is for Season 4, Episode 8, and it teases that Kanan will "look into his theory on what happened to Famous:"

"Raq goes on the offensive as Marvin and Lou attempt to contain the escalating situations. Jukebox joins the search for O-Cee, while Kanan looks into his theory on what happened to Famous."

One of the most prominent theories of what happened to him includes that he was killed. This ominous synopsis only furthers that theory. Since Kanan will be looking into what happened to Famous, it almost alludes that he will find something sinister.

If Famous Is Dead, Who Killed Him?

At this point, it seems like there is a pretty good chance Famous is dead in Raising Kanan. If that is the case, though, then the show has to address who killed him.

There are a few theories as to who killed Famous. The most prominent one blames Marvin, but if he did carry out the act, he may not have been working alone.

To elaborate, it is possible that Marvin pulled the trigger, so to speak (or maybe literally), but he may have done so under Raq's orders. Many seem to believe that she was either at least present if he was killed, or was the one to command Marvin to do so.

Another theory is that Kanan secretly killed Famous. That would definitely be a bit of a shocker, but considering Kanan will apparently be looking for Famous and testing his theories about what happened to him in Season 4, Episode 8, it seems unlikely that Kanan was the one who killed him.

No matter what happened, it seems as though fans will learn exactly what happened to Famous sometime soon, possibly as early as Season 4, Episode 8. However, many can likely expect an answer at least by the end of the season.

Raising Kanan Season 4 releases new episodes on Starz every Friday.