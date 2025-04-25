Raising Kanan Season 4 Episode 8 Release Delay Gets Official Response from Starz

Amid a recent release delay, Starz provided an official response about when fans can expect the Raising Kanan Season 4, Episode 8.

Starz Addresses Raising Kanan Delay

Starz

An official statement has been posted on social media following the release delay of Raising Kanan Season 4, Episode 8.

As the show was confirmed not to have a new episode coming for Friday, April 25 (marking the first Friday since March 7 without one), Starz responded to fans online.

Posting on the official Raising Kanan Instagram page, the show's social team officially confirmed the series would be taking the week off, telling audiences to "hold tight" and providing a teaser for the incoming Episode 8:

"Hold tight. We on pause this week—but don’t trip. Here’s a taste of what’s coming next."

This release delay looks to only be for one week, as Raising Kanan Season 4, Episode 8 has already been confirmed to be released on the Starz app on Friday, May 2, at 12:00 a.m. ET.

The Raising Kanan⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ social account also directly addressed specific fan concerns in the comments on the official update post, telling one viewer to "rewatch the latest episodes" while joking with another about the next episode coming before the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6 video game.

Thus far in Raising Kanan Season 4, audiences have been taken on a whirlwind journey as Kanan's best friend and close collaborator, Famous, went missing. Recently, it was confirmed Famous had been killed, but who exactly did the deed remains a looming question.

Will Raising Kanan Season 4, Episode 8 Be Worth the Wait?

Starz

While there is no specific programming reason for Raising Kanan Season 4, Episode 8's release delay, a week off from the series might be a nice way for fans to catch their breath after the whistle-stop adventure the season has been on thus far.

There is no telling where the show will go with its last three episodes, but one can assume they will be just as dramatic as the previous seven.

The most significant plot point that needs to come to a head in Episode 8 (and beyond) is the identity of Famous' killer. After it was confirmed that Kanan's missing partner in crime was, in fact, killed, who exactly pulled the trigger has been a hot topic among fans.

In Episode 7, it was confirmed that Kanan's mother, Raq (played by Patina Miller), had done the dirty deed, as she saw Famous as a loose cannon. The criminal queenpin is once again looking to reclaim the throne in the New York City drug trade, and her slaying the young boy was just her first step in doing that.

However, one unintended consequence that will need to be tackled soon is Kanan discovering this information and what he will do with it, knowing his mother was responsible for the death of his best friend.

The teaser for Episode 8 hints at a flashpoint for the series as the shockwaves of Famous' death continue to be felt by those who knew him.

Kanan's discovery of this information could send him on the warpath toward his own mother and perhaps her brother Lou Lou as well (although he was seemingly confirmed to live at least through the season).

This twist of fate could be just the motivation Kanan needs to step into his own as the criminal kingpin fans know and love from the other shows in the Power series, as he is forced to face down his mom on the field of battle.