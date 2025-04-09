Raising Kanan: Who Killed Famous? The 4 Most Likely Suspects

Raising Kanan confirmed the long-missing Famous' fate in a recent episode, revealing he was dead, but who killed the series mainstay is still up in the air.

Antonio Ortiz's Shawn "Famous" Figueroa has been a part of the hit crime drama since the beginning. First introduced as a recurring player in Season 1, Famous has become a key part of the Power Book III story, serving a key role in the life of the show's titular up-and-coming crime kingpin.

However, Season 4 of the Starz series put the young man on the sideline, making Famous' disappearance one of the key plot points of this latest batch of episodes.

Who Killed Famous in Raising Kanan?

Famous' fate has been confirmed thanks to a recent development in Raising Kanan Season 4.

The latest episode (Season 4, Episode 5) revealed that Antonio Ortiz's longtime Power Book III character is dead; however, the series is still keeping who killed Famous close to the vest.

This came as Famous' mother arrived in town, looking for her missing son. This plot point was teased to happen in an upcoming episode, bringing the 'Where is Famous' story to a dramatic end (read more about the Famous' death tease here).

As his mom went to all the people she would think to talk to about her son going missing, audiences got a glimpse of a dingy inner-city alley. In the alleyway, Famous' body was revealed to have been dumped there by someone, being hidden under a mattress and leaving the circumstances of his death up to question.

So, here are the primary suspects who could be behind Famous' death:

Marvin

Starz

Easily the most popular culprit behind Famous' death is London Brown's Marvin Thomas. Marvin is the consensus pick among Raising Kanan fans as he is one of the few characters to have some idea of what happened to Famous before his fate is revealed to the rest of the cast.

Earlier in the season, Marvin planted the seed in his nephew Kanan's head that Fame may never return from where he had gone, leading many to believe this was Marvin tipping his hand at what may befall the longtime Raising Kanan character.

This would also continue the trend of having every one of Kanan's family members taking something/someone from Kanan, following in the line of Raq killing Howard, Lou killing D-wiz, and Juke killing Krystal.

Unique

Starz

Another popular choice is Joey Bada$$ as Kadeem "Unique" Mathis. Unique has had quite the journey on the series so far, going from Raq's arch-rival to her lover and back to adversary again; however, he has a pretty good case for why he would want to see Fame dead.

The fellow New York City criminal has vowed to see the Thomas crime family fall and is willing to take out anyone in or associated with the Thomas gang to do so. This would include Fame, one of Kanan's closest friends, and his death would mark a significant loss for the up-and-coming kingpin.

Raq

Starz

Kanan's mother, Raq (played by Patina Miller), could have pulled the trigger as well (well, maybe not literally). Some fans believe the criminal queenpin could have orchestrated Fame's death as he knew too much about the family's dirty little secrets and was a loose cannon that needed to be silenced.

While Raq may have been the one behind killing Famous, she was not likely the one to do the deed herself. Raq is above that. She would rather have her cronies do most of her bidding to distance herself from the smoking gun. If it was her, she likely had her brother, Raq, do it, as he has worked under her for years.

Kanan

Starz

This may come as a shock to some, but Kanan could also be one of the prime suspects behind his best friend's death. Raising Kanan has been about the rise of the ruthless crime boss seen elsewhere in the Power franchise, and some believe killing his best friend could be a crucial step to getting the character to where fans find him later in the Power universe.

Season 4, Episode 5 carried this theme of wanting to forget, potentially pointing to Kanan wanting to forget him gunning Fame down. This comes crashing down at the episode's end, as Kanan is seen crying after finding out Fame is dead.

This could have been a significant test for Kanan, flipping that switch to become the ruthless criminal the character is known as elsewhere in the franchise.

Read more about Raising Kanan Season 4 here.