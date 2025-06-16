Tyler Perry’s STRAW Never Answers This One Big Question About Aria

Tyler Perry's latest movie, Straw, touched many hearts, sparking conversations and earning him his first number-one film on Netflix since the partnership began. The audience praised the performances of lead actress Taraji P. Henson, who plays Janiyah, and Sherri Shepherd, who plays Nicole. Despite the fascinating story and beautiful delivery, the film seems to have left one central question unanswered: who is Aria's father?

The omission leaves viewers wondering if Janiyah's situation might have been different had Aria's father been involved or offered support. Though Tyler Perry's Straw doesn't directly tackle this mystery, the film drops several innuendos and subtle hints that give audiences a glimpse into the type of relationship Janiyah may have had with Aria's father.

Even though the film never gives the audience a clear answer about Aria's father, read on for all the clues and hints surrounding this enduring question.

Subtle Clues Hint at Janiyah's Complicated Relationship with Aria's Father in Tyler Perry's Straw

Netflix

Although Aria's father was not directly mentioned in Straw, no actor was even cast to play the role, leaving no clear answer to who he was. Janiyah (played by Taraji P. Henson) makes her feelings about him known in two key moments, allowing the audience to draw their conclusions.

The first moment happens when Nicole (played by Sherri Shepherd) hands Janiyah $521 and addresses her as "Mrs. Watkinson." Janiyah quickly and sassily corrects her, saying, "Janiyah," making it clear she doesn't want to be associated with that name.

In the second instance, Nicole offers Janiyah her spare jacket at the office. As Janiyah admires the perfume on the jacket, she asks if it's expensive. Nicole replies, "My husband got it for me." In the following soulful conversation, Janiyah asks, "Is he nice to you?"—a subtle but telling question that hints at her own experiences with Aria's father:

"Is he nice to you?... Good for you, you got to be so careful about who you have a baby with."

Tyler Perry's Straw Deliberately Leaves Out Janiyah's Husband and Aria's Father — And There's a Reason Why

Netflix

It's essential to stay focused on the core of Straw's story—setbacks and poverty. According to star Sherri Shepherd, Straw is a love letter to people who go through so much, keep trying, and still face one setback after another.

The movie does a phenomenal job of highlighting this struggle. While Perry touches on specific aspects of the story, it's clear that shining too much light on these other elements could have easily shifted the narrative.

For instance, there's always a lot of debate whenever baby mama and baby daddy drama comes into play. Had the father of the child been mentioned, it might have pulled attention away from the real focus—the events that led to Janiyah's breakdown.

Whether the father was a deadbeat, incarcerated, or absent, introducing his character would have opened up an entirely different set of conversations—ones that may not align with the message Tyler Perry and his team intended to deliver.

Perry and the cast of Straw have emphasized this multiple times: the movie is about people struggling, people without a support system, and people facing constant setbacks.

During a sit-down with one of the leads, Sherri Shepherd (who plays Nicole), on The Sherri Shepherd Show, Perry explained the heart of Straw. When asked what the movie was really about, he said:

"I wrote it for women, and for people who just go through stuff all the time, all the time... and it never lets up... and all hell breaks loose."

Omitting Aria's father from the narrative keeps the messaging clear, and this makes sense, as Straw now ranks among Tyler Perry's best movies.