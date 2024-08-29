Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Season 12 adds popular artist Lil' Zane and his wife Ashley to its strong cast of musical geniuses.

The 2024 edition of MTV's reality series centers around the cast as they collaborate to create an album titled "Love & Hip Hop." Personal journeys such as Spice's pregnancy and Scrappy's career are also chronicled.

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Season 12 premiered on MTV on July 23 and episodes can be streamed on Paramount+.

Every Main Cast Member of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Season 12

Amy Luciani

Instagram: @amylucianiworld

Amy Luciani is a rapper and an entrepreneur known for running her business called Pretty Kitty. Her hit songs include "Bag Lady," "Theory," and "Good Love."

In Season 12, Amy works on perfecting her craft and admitting that life has been good to her lately.

Amy is a good friend of Karlie and she sides with her in her ongoing feud with Bambi. She says that she is not feeling Bambi as well, revealing that Bambi dated someone she had a thing with several years ago.

Bambi

Instagram: @adizthebam

Bambi Benson has been part of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta since Season 3.

Initially introduced as Lil Scrappy's new girlfriend, the pair's relationship and its ups and downs have been the center of her time in the show. Bambi and Lil Scrappy were married from 2017 to 2023 but divorced last year.

In Season 12, Lil Scrappy and Bambi continue to co-parent their three kids while she is seeing someone new named T.O. whom she describes as handsome and strong.

Erica Dixon

Instagram: @msericadixon

Erica Dixon is a rapper and Scrappy's current girlfriend after his divorce from Bambi.

Erica says in Season 12, Episode 1 that life has been great for her lately. She also invites Rasheeda and Yandy over to her house to catch up and have a pool party.

She also reveals that she and Scrappy are on good terms and they may even open up a restaurant together in the near future.

Jessica White

Instagram: @iamjypsywhite

Jessica White has built an incredible modeling portfolio after being featured as a Victoria's Secret runway model. She is also known for being a Maybelline spokesperson and a model for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issues.

She appeared in reality TV shows like America's Next Top Model and Real Husbands of Hollywood alongside her ex, Nick Cannon.

After having an intense feud with Spice in the previous season, the new batch of episodes reveals that the pair have already made amends and have become friends again.

Karlie Redd

Instagram: @iamkarlieredd

Karlie Redd is another mainstay in Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and she formerly dated fellow cast members Benzino and Yung Joc in the reality series.

Redd is known for her debut single, "A Girl Has Needs," which she released in July 2012. As an actress, she appeared in Top Five alongside Chris Rock in 2014 and Bounce TV's Saints and Sinners.

Karlie introduces her new boyfriend, TLO, in Season 12, describing him as young, successful, and someone who treats her like a queen.

Yung Joc

Instagram: @joclive

Yung Joc is a rapper from Atlanta best known for his hits, "It's Goin' Down," "I Know You See It," and "Juice Box."

Fans of the show know him as someone who gives comedic relief amid the tension from the other cast members.

Yung Joc and his beau, Kendra Robinson, are clearly having problems in their relationship in Season 12 and the trailer seems to tease that they are on the verge of breaking up.

Khaotic

Instagram: @khaotic305

Khaotic is another rapper who is part of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta's long list of cast members.

He made headlines in the new season after having an intense clash with Scrappy during filming. The pair have been close friends due to their time on the show and they even do content together on YouTube.

However, the fact that Khaotic and Scrappy nearly come to blows shows that they experiencing a major setback in their friendship.

Kirk Frost

Instagram: @frost117

Kirk Frost is Rasheeda's husband who is forced to revisit his complex past after receiving a call from the Georgia Department of Human Services Division of Family & Children Services (DFCS) about his son from the stripper he impregnated, Jasmine.

It is revealed that his son may be held back a grade because of frequently being late to school. Kirk wants to bring his son with him, but Rasheeda is not comfortable with taking the child away from his real mother.

Rasheeda

Instagram: @rasheeda

Rasheeda takes the spotlight in Love & Hip Hop Atlanta as one of the show's long-running cast members.

The businesswoman and rapper has her own make-up line named Poiz Cosmetics, an apparel and accessory website, Imbossy.com, and a boutique in Atlanta called Pressed Boutique located in Phipp's Plaza.

Season 12 continues to tell her personal and professional life alongside her husband, Kirk Frost.

Ralo

Instagram: @ralofamgoon

Ralo is a rapper from Atlanta who was recently released from prison in November 2023 after police discovered marijuana worth $1 million on his plane in April 2018.

After spending time in prison, Ralo is now a free man who is ready to "give more to society." He is a new supporting cast member in Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Season 12.

He spearheads a voting registration campaign in Season 12, Episode 1.

Saucy Santana

Instagram: @the1saucysantana

Saucy Santana is a former makeup artist who is now a rapper known for his hits, such as "Walk Em Like a Dog," "Shisha," and "Material Girl."

Season 12 sees Saucy getting ready for his new tape, "Back to Basics," and he prioritizes his career over anything. He says that his new album will go back to his roots, noting that it includes aspects that made his fans fall in love with him in the past.

Saucy is also single and ready to mingle in the brand-new season.

Scrappy

Instagram: @reallilscrappy

Scrappy, also known as Lil Scrappy, is a famous rapper known for his songs like "Some Cut," "No Problem," and "Head Bussa."

He was also married to Bambi Benson and they are now co-parenting their kids after getting divorced. In Season 12, Scrappy and Spice confirmed they have collaborated on a new song for the latter's new album.

Shekinah Jo

Instagram: @thatshekinah

Joining the cast of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Season 12 is popular hairstylist and entrepreneur, Shekinah Jo.

In January 2023, she (via Urban Belle) quit the reality series after an altercation with Lyrica Anderson. She has since returned in the brand new season.

Sierra Gates

Instagram: @sierra_glamshop_

Sierra Gates is the owner of a beauty salon called The Glam Shop and a popular rapper.

In Season 12, Sierra and Zell have a falling out after the latter had issues with the former over her social media comments about Zell and Bambi's arrests.

Zell also thinks that Sierra is fake, selfish and only cares about herself. The pair have yet to make amends.

Spice

Instagram: @spiceofficial

Spice is a Jamaican DJ and singer who is also known as the "Queen of the Dancehall."

Season 12, Episode 1 sees Spice announcing that she's back and better than ever, pointing out that she has her own album and European tour coming up.

She also confirmed that she is looking to release an album featuring the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta cast members and she is also planning to bring them along for her tour.

Spice, whose real name is Grace Latoya Hamilton, is best known for her musical hits, such as "Complain," "Right There," and "Hype."

Yandy

Instagram: @yandysmith

Yandy Smith is an entrepreneur and a producer known for films like The Deadly Getaway, Mixed Girl, and Nine Days.

Yandy reunites with her girls, Rasheeda and Erica Dixon, to catch up in Season 12, Episode 1. She also tells them that she and her husband, Mendeecees, still have ongoing tension and their relationship might be on the rocks.

Zell

Instagram: @zellswag

Zell is a celebrity stylist whose clients are some of the cast members of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta. He is also Saucy's ex-boyfriend.

Zell is starting fresh in Season 12, but things take a turn after clashing with Sierra over an argument about being fake friends.

The famed stylist thinks that Sierra is a fake friend and even accuses her of lying about her near-death experience that made headlines early this year.

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Season 12 is streaming on Paramount+.

