Here's Why Michaela McManus' Alana Left SEAL Team

SEAL Team Season 2 held a shocking event for fans as Michaela McManus' character, Alana Hayes, departed the show.

The action-packed CBS series follows an elite team of Navy SEALs in their personal and professional lives as they plan and execute some of the most dangerous military missions.

McManus portrayed an important character in Alana, the estranged wife of Bravo team leader Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz) and the mother of his children, Emma and Michael.

What Happened to Alana in SEAL Team?

Paramount+

After regularly starring as Alana Hayes in Season 1 of SEAL Team, the character swiftly left in Season 2.

In Season 2, Episode 2 of SEAL Team, Jason is told that Alana was involved in a car accident. This was Michaela McManus' last appearance in the season as Episode 3, titled "The Worst of Conditions," reveals that Alana died from her injuries, and Jason and his children are left to find a way forward amidst their loss.

Following her character's death, McManus made it clear her departure from SEAL Team was amicable, saying on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) it was an "absolute joy" to be part of the series and that it would be "an experience I'll never forget:"

"What an absolute joy to be part of this show. Thank you to everyone at SEAL Team for an experience I’ll never forget. Especially my on screen fam. My sweet little son Ammon Jacob Ford. Kerri Medders - I think you are pure gold and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for you. And David Boreanaz - thank you for the kindest on-set farewell speech that brought tears to my eyes.

The actress added in her post that she would "come back from the dead any day to play [Alana]," which McManus eventually did.

In Season 5, Episode 12 of SEAL Team, McManus reprised her role as Alana in a dream sequence, where she helped Jason come to terms with his demons and guilt over her death.

Why Michaela McManus Really Left SEAL Team

Alana's sudden ending in the show raised the question of why McManus left the hit series, notably as she played such an essential part in the lead character's life.

As it turns out, the reason is common in show business, as the actress had landed another role.

In 2018, McManus became a series regular in the NBC program The Village and, therefore, could not commit her time to both TV shows.

While some actors can juggle multiple roles, The Village and SEAL Team existed on separate networks and filmed in different locations, making it logistically impossible for McManus to appear regularly on both.

Thus, killing off Alana in the show was cleaner to avoid disservice to her character and provide a more interesting arc for Jason Hayes.

SEAL Team is streaming on Paramount+.

