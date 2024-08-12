Superman & Lois alum Dylan Walsh joins the incredible cast of SEAL Team Season 7.

While the hit series from CBS is set to bow on its final season, the Bravo team is not expected to go down quietly as they are enlisted once again for another dangerous mission that could change the course of their lives post-retirement.

SEAL Team Season 7 premiered on CBS on August 11.

Every Main Cast Member of SEAL Team Season 7

David Boreanaz - Jason Hayes

David Boreanaz

David Boreanaz is back to lead the cast of SEAL Team Season 7 as Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Jason Hayes.

Jason's revelation in the Season 6 finale about having a traumatic brain injury sent shockwaves to the rest of the team, prompting his superiors to "stand him down."

This act also sent the rest of the Bravo team into a forced shore leave at the beginning of the final season.

While Jason manages to spend time with his family during the shore leave, the itch to go back on the field is still there.

He ultimately confronts Captain Walch to give Bravo a new mission, but they are sent instead to Sweden to train a Task Force.

Boreanaz's most recognizable role is playing the titular character in over 100 episodes of Angel. The actor also appeared in Bones, Valentine, and Full Circle.

Neil Brown Jr. - Ray Perry

Neil Brown Jr.

Neil Brown Jr. is back as Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ray Perry in SEAL Team's final season. As a tier-one officer, he is responsible for overseeing his team's operations, whether they are special or not.

Amid the Bravo team's shore leave at the beginning of Season 7, Ray is doing desk duty for DEVGRU (The Naval Special Warfare Development Group).

Ray, alongside the other core members of the team, is then swooped into a mission in Sweden.

Brown Jr. has over 60 credits, with roles in Straight Outta Compton, Insecure, and Last Night in Rozzie.

A.J. Buckley - Sonny Quinn

A.J. Buckley

A.J. Buckley brings Sonny Quinn to life in Season 7. He is a Special Warfare Operator First Class.

Sonny spends time with Stella while the Bravo team is on a forced shore leave.

Aside from being part of Bravo's trip to Sweden, Sonny plays a vital part in appearing in court to release a statement on Ben's behalf regarding Clay's death, noting that Clay would have never blamed his friend for his demise.

There are also ramifications to his assault on Decker in Season 6 that are expected to be sprinkled throughout the final season.

Buckley can be seen in Bark, Tales, and Pure.

Raffi Barsoumian - Omar Hamza

Raffi Barsoumian

Raffi Barsoumian is part of Season 7's cast as Omar Hamza, the Bravo team's Senior Chief Special Warfare Operator.

Omar's 15 years of experience with SEAL and his familiarity with the Middle East make him a valuable asset to the team.

In Season 7, Omar joins his brothers in the navy in their mission to train a Task Force in Sweden.

Barsoumian's notable credits include DC's Legends of Tomorrow, The Rest of Us, and The Code.

Jessica Paré - Amanda “Mandy” Ellis

Jessica Paré

Jessica Paré plays Amanda "Mandy" Ellis, the team's analyst and, initially, a CIA liaison. She is now serving as a CIA Black-Site Interrogator.

In Season 7, Episode 2, Jason confides with Mandy about the fact that his mental health is largely affecting his decision-making in the field, leading everyone to wonder if he is really fit to go back into action.

Paré is known for her roles in Wicker Park, Hot Tub Time Machine, and Brooklyn.

Justin Melnick - Brock Reynolds

Justin Melnick

Justin Melnick stars as Brock Reynolds, a Special Warfare Operator of the Bravo team who returns to help them with their mission (and eventual firefight) in Sweden.

Melnick has credits in Justified: City Primeval and Mayans M.C.

Toni Trucks - Lisa Davis

Toni Trucks

Lisa Davis (played by Toni Trucks) is the DEVGRU Intelligence Officer assigned to the Bravo team.

A good chunk of Season 7's first two episodes sees Lisa evaluating officers about the essence of integrated deterrence strategies, but this investigation leads her to a clash with Lt. Cmdr. Kirkpatrick.

Trucks previously appeared in NCIS: New Orleans, Corporate, and The Shift.

Alex Fernandez - Admiral Rivas

Alex Fernandez

Alex Fernandez returns to portray Admiral Rivas, a commanding officer responsible for giving Lieutenant Davis a new spec ops initiative in Season 7, Episode 1.

Fernandez has credits in American Gigolo, Mayans M.C., and Good Trouble.

Dylan Walsh - Captain Walch

Dylan Walsh

Dylan Walsh is a recurring guest star in SEAL Team Season 7. He portrays Captain Walch, the DEVGRU's strict commanding officer who is politically minded.

Walsh is no stranger to playing high-ranking military officers since he is part of Superman & Lois' cast as General Lane. The actor also appeared in Blue Bloods, Whiskey Cavalier, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Judd Lormand - Blackburn

Judd Lormand

Judd Lormand guest stars in Season 7, Episode 1 as Blackburn, the former Commanding Officer of the Bravo team who is now the Executive Director of DEVGRU.

Lormand can be seen in Manhunt, Heels, and Big George Forman.

Beau Knapp - Drew Franklin

Beau Knapp

Beau Knapp is another newcomer in SEAL Team Season 7. He plays a character named Drew Franklin.

Drew is the newest member of Bravo who joins their mission in Sweden. He is not just a rookie or a newbie, though, since Sonny describes him as an "urban legend" due to his mysterious past as a tier-one officer.

Knapp's notable credits include Seven Seconds, Death Wish, and The Nice Guys.

Kerri Medders - Emma Hayes

Kerri Medders

Kerri Medders appears in Season 7 as Emma Hayes, Jason's daughter who is about to get married to her boyfriend, Brad.

Medders' notable credits include Alexa & Katie, Promised Land, and Spin.

SEAL Team Season 7 is streaming on Paramount+. New episodes of the final season premiere on CBS every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

