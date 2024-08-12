A new update has unveiled the official release date schedule of SEAL Team Season 7 on Paramount+.

After a wild Season 6, SEAL Team is entering its final season with 10 episodes set to juggle several key storylines centered on returning characters, such as Jason Hayes' journey to fatherhood, Ray Perry's looming retirement, and Sonny Quinn's adjustment in his career.

Season 7 began filming in January 2024, a month after its projected production start of December 2024 (per Deadline) due to the Hollywood writers' and actors' strike.

[ SEAL Team Season 7 Release, Cast & Everything We Know ]

SEAL Team Season 7 Release Schedule Confirmed

SEAL Team

According to The Futon Critic, SEAL Team Season 7 will have a two-episode premiere on Paramount+ on Sunday, August 11 and it will be released at 3:00 A.M. ET (midnight PT).

After the two-episode premiere, new episodes will be released every Sunday on the streaming service simultaneously, leading up to its series finale (Episode 10) on October 6.

Here is the confirmed release schedule of SEAL Team Season 7 on Paramount+:

Episode 1 - Sunday, August 11

Episode 2 - Sunday, August 11

Episode 3 - Sunday, August 18

Episode 4 - Sunday, August 25

Episode 5 - Sunday, September 1

Episode 6 - Sunday, September 8

Episode 7 - Sunday, September 15

Episode 8 - Sunday, September 22

Episode 9 - Sunday, September 29

Episode 10 - Sunday, October 6

Here's What To Expect in SEAL Team Season 7

SEAL Team Season 6 ended with a good chunk of storylines that Season 7 needs to resolve, such as the ramifications of the team's revelations (led by Jason) about what's ailing them and how it could affect their future missions together.

Despite that, Season 7's trailer revealed that the Bravo team is back for (perhaps) their final mission as they are seen entangled in another dangerous operation that could change their lives forever.

Aside from the mission at hand, the members of the Bravo team are also expected to deal with each of their personal issues as Season 7 progresses.

Jason's revelation in the Season 6 finale that he is suffering from a traumatic brain injury forced his superiors to "stand him down," hinting that he could be down for the count when Season 7 begins.

However, Jason could still return due to the newfound solidarity that his team members did after his speech where they also shared their own ailments.

That said, Season 7 is expected to go all out as the Bravo team braces for another mission while their superiors lean toward giving them more support.

Season 6 also unpacked how Clay's (Max Theriot) death greatly impacted the team and this cemented the idea that no one is safe.

As SEAL Team enters its final batch of episodes, it's a safe assumption that not all of the Bravo team members will make it out alive.

The first two episodes of SEAL Team Season 7 will premiere on Paramount+ on August 11.

Read more about other shows on Paramount+:

Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 Release Status Addressed by Producer

NCIS: Hawaii Season 4 Gets Unfortunate Update Amid Renewal Campaign (Report)

Here's When Special Ops: Lioness Season 2's Release Is Now Expected to Happen