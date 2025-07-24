Punisher 2026 Set Photos Confirm a Returning Netflix Character

New set photos and video from The Punisher Special Presentation confirmed the return of one significant character from the hero's Netflix series. The upcoming Marvel Television project on Disney+ is set to bring back Jon Bernthal's titular anti-hero as he deals with the aftermath of his escape from Mayor Fisk's containment at the end of Daredevil: Born Again Season 1. With him on the run, the possibilities are endless for the roster of characters with whom the Punisher could interact in the 2026 project on Disney+.

Before his triumphant return in Born Again, Marvel fleshed out his story by creating a Netflix series centered on the character, which ran for two seasons. The Punisher played host to many significant characters, such as Billy Russo (aka Jigsaw), David Lieberman/Micro (played by The Fantastic Four: First Steps actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and William Rawlins. As filming for The Punisher Special Presentation is now underway, new evidence spoils the return of a major character from the hero's series on Netflix.

A new video from the set of The Punisher Special Presentation (posted by Jon Bernthal's Fan Account on Instagram) confirmed Jason Moore's return as Curtis Hoyle in the 2026 MCU project.

Frank Castle and Curtis Hoyle can be seen talking discreetly in the streets of New York. Castle appears to be in hiding due to the martial law imposed in the Big Apple.

In Netflix's The Punisher series, Curtis Hoyle is one of Frank's loyal allies and a former Navy veteran who helps his comrades by setting up counselling services. He unexpectedly gets drawn into Frank's battles and becomes a target of Jigsaw. After Frank saves his life, Curtis convinces him to attend his therapy sessions to help him deal with his issues.

The Punisher Special Presentation, with a script co-written by Jon Bernthal, revolves around the titular hero on the run from Mayor Wilson Fisk's anti-vigilante task force, while also dealing with his past actions as a criminal threat in New York seems to be targeting him. The upcoming special is set to premiere on Disney+ sometime in 2026 before his confirmed appearance in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

Predicting Curtis Hoyle's Role in The Punisher 2026 Project (Theory)

Marvel Television

The Punisher Season 2's ending saw Curtis Hoyle deciding to turn his back on Frank Castle because he didn't really agree with his brutal methods of handling conflict. This came even after helping Frank defeat Billy Russo once and for all.

Despite that ending, it's clear that Curtis has a mutual respect for Frank (they are loyal allies after all). It makes sense that Frank would reach out to Curtis, knowing that he is still a good man deep inside.

While Curtis might be hesitant at first, knowing that Frank's life might be in danger might be more than enough to push him to help his old friend.

It's possible that Frank could be seeking Curtis' help for information and potential access to resources, considering that the Punisher has a looming clash with the already-confirmed villain Ma Gnucci of the Gnucci Crime Family.

All in all, the much-awaited reunion between the close allies will be interesting, and their interactions alone will be a welcome sight.