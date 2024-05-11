Paramount+'s Evil series is set to debut its fourth season, with the full schedule of episodes now being available.

Starring Katja Herbers and Mike Colter, Evil originally debuted on CBS in 2019 before transitioning to Paramount+ for its second season. The series premiered its Season 2 in 2021, followed by Season 3 in 2022.

The series follows forensic psychologist Dr. Kristen Bouchard, Catholic seminarian David Acosta, and technology contractor Ben Shakir. They are hired by the Catholic Church and navigate supernatural investigations while facing personal entanglements, including encounters with rivals like Dr. Leland Townsend.

Evil Season 4 Release Schedule Revealed

CBS

Evil Season 4 is set to premiere on Paramount+ on Thursday, May 23, followed by weekly episode releases, Paramount has officially announced.

Paramount recently added four bonus episodes to conclude Evil, as this is the final season, which is part of the 14-episode count and will be released continually after the original 10.

Anticipation is only rising as the 14-episode count will officially make this the longest season of Evil to date.

Executive Vice President of programming at Paramount+ Jeff Grossman said that he "can't wait" to see this "wild ride of a final season:"

"We can’t wait to see what’s in store for these characters, in what is sure to be a nail-biting, wild ride of a final season."

Below is the full release date schedule for Evil Season 4:

Episode 1 - May 23

Episode 2 - May 30

Episode 3 - June 6

Episode 4 - June 13

Episode 5 - June 20

Episode 6 - June 27

Episode 7 - July 4

Episode 8 - July 11

Episode 9 - July 18

Episode 10 - July 25

Episode 11 - August 1

Episode 12 - August 8

Episode 13 - August 15

Episode 14 - August 22

What to Expect in Evil Season 4

The official Paramount+ synopsis for Evil Season 4 teases an intense ride as Kristen, David, and Ben tackle cases involving eerie technology, possessed animals, demonic forces, and sinister relics.

During the Evil Season 3 finale, Kristen, David, and Ben confront personal struggles amidst their supernatural investigations, including Leland's disturbing plan involving Kristen's missing egg and David's recruitment by the Vatican.

Ben's battle with a taunting jinn takes a surprising turn. With their team facing disbandment due to financial woes, a final confrontation with Leland looms.

The shocking finale reveals Kristen's unsettling discovery about her egg's fate and hints at ominous developments for David.

As Season 4 approaches, the series promises to delve deeper into existential threats and moral dilemmas, ensuring its most haunting installment yet.

Evil Season 4 premieres on Thursday, May 23 on Paramount+.