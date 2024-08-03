The latest update about NCIS: Hawaii's future amid fans' clamor for Season 4 renewal is quite disappointing.

In April 2024, TV Line reported that CBS canceled NCIS: Hawaii after three seasons on the network. The cancelation came several weeks after NCIS was renewed for Season 22.

The Hollywood Reporter then shared that the real reasons behind NCIS: Hawaii's cancellation was the show's poor viewership and the crowded lineup of NCIS shows.

CBS Studios President David Stapf spoke with Deadline to open up about his thoughts on the cancellation of NCIS: Hawaii after three seasons, admitting that "it was tough" to see the show get canceled:

“It’s bittersweet, I love those shows a lot, so it was tough."

Stapft also said that he "understood and sympathized" with the network's difficult decision to say goodbye to one of its fan-favorite shows while also pointing out, "There's just not as many midseason slots anymore:"

"I understood and sympathized with how difficult a decision it was to say goodbye to those. It’s always sad, and those shows were great. Probably any other year, they would have stuck around but there’s just not as many midseason slots anymore."

Deadline also reported that CBS Studios tried to search for a new home for NCIS: Hawaii but was unsuccessful.

This update is in line with what Deadline also reported in May 2024, when it was revealed that NCIS: Hawaii producers made an effort to try and extend the series for a potential Season 4 by agreeing to massive budget cuts.

Ultimately, CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach addressed the network's cancellations, citing major reasons such as financials and overall performance:

“It is incumbent on us to always keep the schedule fresh, keep momentum going. We had to make some really tough choices this year. Everything came back [from the Hollywood strikes] really strong, but ultimately we have to look at the cohesiveness of the schedule flow. We have to evaluate the financials and the performance overall, and we make tough decisions.”

Fans have been making efforts to save NCIS: Hawaii, with diehard supporters making #SaveNCISHawaii a trend on X (formerly Twitter).

Will NCIS: Hawaii Season 4 Ever Release?

It remains to be seen if NCIS: Hawaii will find a new home since CBS's recent efforts to land a new streaming home or network for the series failed.

It is also unknown if the fans' efforts to make #SaveNCISHawaii trend online will eventually lead to a renewal, especially after the latest comments from CBS executives.

While NCIS: Hawaii's Season 3 finale becomes the show's unplanned series finale, it is clear that there is more story to tell for the NCIS spin-off show.

Season 3 ended with the team successfully defeating (and killing) the dangerous criminal known as Dr. Cruz, while Jane got the surprise of her life when it was revealed that her mentor and friend, Maggie Shaw, was waiting for her at home.

If Season 4 is ever released, Maggie Shaw may play a prominent role as the team encounters a new dangerous threat that will challenge them once again.

All episodes of NCIS: Hawaii Season 3 are streaming on Paramount+.

