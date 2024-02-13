NCIS: Hawaii Season 3 features NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J back as Sam Hanna alongside franchise mainstays Vanessa Lachey and Alex Tarrant.

The hit NCIS spinoff returns in 2024 with a compelling new narrative following the events of Season 2. The new season will tackle Maggie Shaw's status as a fugitive and how it affects the ones closest to her, specifically Vanessa Lachey's Jane Tennant.

NCIS: Hawaii Season 3 premiered on CBS on February 12.

Every Main Cast Member of NCIS: Hawaii 2024

Vanessa Lachey - Jane Tennant

Vanessa Lachey

Vanessa Lachey reprises her role as Jane Tennant in NCIS: Hawaii Season 3.

Tennant has had her fair share of ups and downs as the Special Agent leading the charge of the NCIS Hawai'i Field Office and the Pacific Rim at the Naval Base Pearl Harbor in Oahu, Hawaii.

At the end of Season 2, Tennant's back was against the wall due to the continued threats of big bad Adrian Creel. Thankfully, though, Tennant's former CIA mentor, Maggie Shaw, helped her, but she ultimately killed Creel which was against a direct order.

The ramifications of Shaw's decision and how it affects Tennant's career moving forward are expected to be pushed to the forefront in Season 3.

Lachey is a Filipina-American actress known for her roles in Dads, How I Met Your Mother, and Truth Be Told.

Alex Tarrant - Kai Holman

Alex Tarrant

Alex Tarrant stars as Kai Holman in NCIS: Hawaii's return in 2024.

Holman is one of the NCIS Special Agents working alongside Jane Tennant. He is an expert in undercover work and is usually tapped by the team in high-stakes missions.

Tarrant previously appeared as Ike in 800 Worlds. The actor also has credits in Night Raiders and Vegas.

Noah Mills - Jesse Boone

Noah Mills

Jesse Boone (played by Noah Mills) is the team's second-in-command to Jane Tennant and a special agent whose passion for his job undermines his time with his family.

Jesse is close friends with Jane Tennant and the pair has a strong bond. In the Season 2 finale, Jesse was initially in trouble for trying to defend Tennant over what happened with Creel overseas.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight in May 2023, Mills teased the "major" changes that lie ahead for the team in Season 3, noting, "There will be some uncomfortable adjustments:"

"There are some major changes coming to season 3 and it will be a different dynamic, I'll put it that way, in the beginning of season 3. And I'm sure there will be some uncomfortable adjustments and some new relationships that we'll have to explore within season 3, which I think will be really fun and a little tense."

Mills has credits in Sex and the City 2, 2 Broke Girls, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Yasmine Al-Bustami - Lucy Tara

Yasmine Al-Bustami

Yasmine Al-Bustami reprises her role as Lucy Tara in NCIS: Hawaii Season 3.

Formerly a junior agent, Lucy was promoted to Agent Afloat onboard the USS Ronald Reagan in Season 2.

Lucy is also in a relationship with Kate Whistler, but their bond is in shambles at the end of the season due to her girlfriend's new friend, Kai.

Al-Bustami previously appeared in The Originals, Nashville, and The Chosen.

Jason Antoon - Ernie Malik

Jason Antoon

Ernie Malik is the Cyber Intelligence Specialist of the NCIS: Hawaii team. The character is played on-screen by Jason Antoon.

Serving as the man on the chair, Malik is valuable to the team, serving as the comedic relief and imparting significant intel during missions.

Antoon's notable credits include Modern Family, Minority Report, and Music and Lyrics.

Tori Anderson - Kate Whistler

Tori Anderson

Tori Anderson is back as FBI agent Kate Whistler in Season 3.

While Kate is in a relationship with Lucy Tara, the pair's relationship is at a crossroads after the latter's absence due to her tactical training program, leading to her closeness with Kai Holman.

Aside from love problems, Kate is also a valuable non-official member of the team since she often gives them valuable intel during missions.

Anderson is known for her roles in Killjoys, No Tomorrow, and Tru Calling.

Kian Talan - Alex Tennant

Kian Talan

Alex Tennant (played by Kian Talan) is Jane's son who entered the Naval Academy and is set to return for an appearance in Season 3.

Talan has credits in The Good Doctor, Brainchild, and Cicada.

LL Cool J - Sam Hanna

LL Cool J

After a surprise appearance in the NCIS: Hawaii Season 2 finale, LL Cool J is set to be a recurring guest star in Season 3 as Sam Hanna.

Sam is a mainstay of NCIS: Los Angeles and it is confirmed that he will lend his expertise to Jane Tannent's team in the new season.

At the end of Season 2, Sam swooped in to save both Jane and Maggie from the guards who were trying to kill them.

Sam then told the girls their fight with Creel wasn't his, to begin with, but the fact that he was more than willing to help suggests that he will have a bigger role in Season 3.

In an official statement, via The Hollywood Reporter, Vanessa Lachey teased that Sam's inclusion in Season 3 includes helping "solve some cases and maybe have a few laughs in the process:"

"One of the most beautiful things about working on NCIS: Hawai’i is the show’s ability to bring the franchise together. We have had so much fun spreading the aloha to NCIS and NCIS: LA with the triple crossover. Now, we have the amazing opportunity to bring Sam Hanna to Hawai’i to help the island solve some cases and maybe have a few laughs in the process. Welcome to the ohana, Todd! It’s going to be a fun ride!”

LL Cool J is best known for his appearances in Deep Blue Sea, Mindhunters, and Last Holiday.

New episodes of NCIS: Hawaii Season 3 are released every Monday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.