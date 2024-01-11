Audience favorite NCIS is gearing up for the premiere of its new season. Find out its release date as well as what is on the schedule for NCIS’s spin-offs.

The highly-rated NCIS series (which, in itself, is an offshoot of CBS’ JAG) follows the work of special agents in the Navel Criminal Investigative Service and has been successful enough to spawn a fleet of spin-offs.

When Does NCIS Return?

NCIS

The debut episode of NCIS Season 21 (entitled “Algún Día”) will air on CBS on Thursday, February 12 at 9:00 p.m. ET, and subsequent episodes will be released on Thursdays at this time through February and March.

In the premiere episode of NCIS Season 21, titled Algún Día, "the ‘NCIS’ team must help Torres when he puts his future at stake by confronting the man who tormented his family when he was a child."

Additionally, NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3 will begin directly afterward at 10:00 p.m. on February 12 with the episode “Run and Gun," which will be part one of the season premiere.

What’s more is that LL Cool J will appear as a special guest star on NCIS: Hawai’i’s premiere episode where he will reprise his character of Sam Hanna from NCIS: Los Angeles.

Fans can also look forward to NCIS: Sydney’s season finale, “Blonde Ambition”, on Tuesday, January 23 at 8:00 p.m. on CBS. The official synopsis for the episode can be read below:

“‘Blonde Ambition’ – When JD’s (Todd Lasance) son is kidnapped by an international assassin in exchange for a wanted criminal in NCIS custody, the team frantically tries to get his son back safely without trading in a criminal."

And if that was not enough, an NCIS prequel series was recently confirmed for the 2024-2025 season. This new addition to the franchise will be set in the 1990s and center on a younger version of Mark Harmon’s Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Harmon will return to narrate the new program, which will be called NCIS: Origins.

Reruns of the NCIS family of shows, including NCIS and NCIS: Sydney, will air on CBS throughout January and can be streamed on Paramount+.