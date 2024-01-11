NCIS 2024: Release Date Schedule of New Season & Spin-offs (Confirmed)

By Jennifer McDonough Posted:
NCIS logo, NCIS cast

Audience favorite NCIS is gearing up for the premiere of its new season. Find out its release date as well as what is on the schedule for NCIS’s spin-offs.

The highly-rated NCIS series (which, in itself, is an offshoot of CBS’ JAG) follows the work of special agents in the Navel Criminal Investigative Service and has been successful enough to spawn a fleet of spin-offs.

When Does NCIS Return?

NCIS poster
NCIS

The debut episode of NCIS Season 21 (entitled “Algún Día”) will air on CBS on Thursday, February 12 at 9:00 p.m. ET, and subsequent episodes will be released on Thursdays at this time through February and March.

In the premiere episode of NCIS Season 21, titled Algún Día, "the ‘NCIS’ team must help Torres when he puts his future at stake by confronting the man who tormented his family when he was a child."

Additionally, NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3 will begin directly afterward at 10:00 p.m. on February 12 with the episode “Run and Gun," which will be part one of the season premiere.

What’s more is that LL Cool J will appear as a special guest star on NCIS: Hawai’i’s premiere episode where he will reprise his character of Sam Hanna from NCIS: Los Angeles.

Fans can also look forward to NCIS: Sydney’s season finale, “Blonde Ambition”, on Tuesday, January 23 at 8:00 p.m. on CBS. The official synopsis for the episode can be read below:

“‘Blonde Ambition’ – When JD’s (Todd Lasance) son is kidnapped by an international assassin in exchange for a wanted criminal in NCIS custody, the team frantically tries to get his son back safely without trading in a criminal."

And if that was not enough, an NCIS prequel series was recently confirmed for the 2024-2025 season. This new addition to the franchise will be set in the 1990s and center on a younger version of Mark Harmon’s Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Harmon will return to narrate the new program, which will be called NCIS: Origins.

Reruns of the NCIS family of shows, including NCIS and NCIS: Sydney, will air on CBS throughout January and can be streamed on Paramount+.

- Related Articles:
- About The Author: Jennifer McDonough
Jennifer McDonough has been a writer at The Direct since its 2020 launch. She is responsible for the creation of news articles and features. She also has a particular affinity for action figures and merchandise, which she revels in discussing in the articles she writes, when the situation calls for it.

LATEST NEWS

All the Queen's Men Season 3 Part 2 Release Date Schedule Revealed
Boy Swallows Universe Cast, Characters & Actors (Photos)
Oppenheimer's Peacock Streaming Release Window Revealed
The Boys Season 4: New Photo Spoils 1 Hero's Surprise Return

TRENDING

Fallout 5: Release, News, and Everything We Know
Marvel Officially Canonizes 6 Netflix Shows on New MCU Timeline
Cobra Kai Season 6 Gets Exciting Update: When Will It Release?
Samsung S24 Release Date Speculation, Ultra News, Price Projections, Pre-Order Details and More
Who Is Justin Chien? 4 Things to Know About The Brothers Sun Star
Tags: