NCIS Season 22, Episode 5 adds Bosch & The Last of Us alum John Getz and Boy Meets World star Matthew Lawrence to its guest star lineup.

"In From the Cold" chronicles the story of a former Cold War spy who is suffering from a worsening case of dementia, leading him to believe that he is back in the 1970s. The team races against time to save him from his condition before he exposes classified information.

NCIS Season 22, Episode 5 premiered on CBS on November 11.

Every Main Cast Member of NCIS Season 22 Episode 5

Sean Murray - Timothy McGee

Sean Murray

Sean Murray returns to lead the cast of NCIS Season 22 as longtime agent and the second-in-command for the Major Case Response Team of NCIS, Timothy McGee.

After failing to get promoted to NCIS Deputy Director, McGee continues to be part of the team as they deal with complex cases every day.

In NCIS Season 22, Episode 5, McGee leads the investigation in dealing with a supposed rogue Cold Navy spy who is suffering from an extreme case of dementia.

In order to blur the reality between the past and present, McGee is tasked to go undercover and present himself as a former ally of the Russian spy named Sparrow to convince him to give up the location of the file called The Project Laurel.

While McGee almost had an exit scare in the NCIS Season 22 premiere, Murray has been a mainstay of NCIS for two decades (a total of over 450 episodes). The actor's other acting credits include Hocus Pocus, ER, and JAG.

Katrina Law - Jessica Knight

Katrina Law

Katrina Law reprises her role as Special Agent Jessica Knight.

Similar to McGee, Katrina Law's Jessica Knight almost left the team after Season 21 when she was offered the position of Chief REACT Training Officer, but she ultimately decided to stay.

NCIS Season 22, Episode 5 sees Knight helping Torres sort out his dating life while she investigates an unexpected death of an orderly in the Naval Medical Center in Virginia which is tied to the rogue Cold War spy.

Law played an important role on The CW’s Arrow as Nyssa al Ghul, with other notable roles in The Oath, Spartacus, and more.

Brian Dietzen - Dr. Jimmy Palmer

Brian Dietzen

Brian Dietzen is back as Dr. Jimmy Palmer, the team's resident medical examiner who tells them all the details about the dementia of their main suspect/subject and why the numbers that he inputted caused a power outage in a huge part of the city.

Dietzen is known for his roles in Perception, From Justin to Kelly, and One-Minute Time Machine.

Rocky Carroll - Leon Vance

Rocky Carroll

Rocky Carroll plays NCIS Director Leon Vance, the one who supervises and oversees the team's entire operation.

After his life was in peril when a vengeful enemy from the past returned in NCIS Season 21, Episode 7, Vance is back as his old reliable self in Season 22.

Vance helps the team serve as the mediator between the NCIS and CIA after one of the latter's agents arrives at the headquarters to personally make sure that the Cold War spy is taken care of to protect classified information.

Carroll has over 50 credits to his name, with appearances in Crimson Tide, Yes Man, and Born on the Fourth of July.

Gary Cole - Alden Parker

Gary Cole

Gary Cole portrays Alden Parker, the NCIS Supervisory Special Agent for the Major Case Response Team.

Alongside McGee, Parker spearheads the investigation tied to the Russian spy, and he helps the subject understand that he is not in the past anymore (for context, he thinks it is the 1970s) and his memories are being juggled.

Cole has credits in Family Guy, Dodgeball, Talladega Nights, and more.

Wilmer Valderrama - Nick Torres

Wilmer Valderrama

Nick Torres (played by Wilmer Valderrama) is another special agent of the NCIS who works side by side with the team to unpack complex cases.

The latest episode, "In From the Cold," showcases Torres' side journey in exploring the dating scene by creating a profile from MetaQuest with Knight's help.

Elsewhere, Torres also serves as a major part of the investigation as he helps take down a rogue government agent.

Valderrama is also known for his roles in That ‘70s Show, Encanto, The Ranch, and more.

Diona Reasonover - Kasie Hines

Diona Reasonover

Diona Reasonover appears as Kasie Hines, the team's resident forensic specialist.

After McGee accidentally triggers a major outage after inputting the code that was blurted out by the Russian spy, Kasie works on creating a countermeasure to shut down the outage. The problem is the signal went back to the CIA, alerting them about the emergence of the rogue agent.

Reasonover previously appeared in Superstore, 2 Broke Girls, Transparent, and many more projects.

John Getz - Captain Thomas Butler

John Getz

John Getz guest stars in NCIS Season 22, Episode 5 as Captain Thomas Butler, a retired Navy captain who is later revealed as a Russian spy.

The episode begins with Captain Bulter suddenly taking hostage his doctor at the Naval Hospital, leading him to oddly speak about different numbers in Finnish.

It turns out that he is timeshifting where his old memories are taking over his present ones.

The team works hard to find Butler before he exposes classified information that could endanger the lives of many.

This isn't Getz's first time in the world of NCIS since he previously played another character, Walter Kane, in Season 7, Episode 14.

The actor also appeared in The Last of Us, Bosch, and Alaska Daily.

Matthew Lawrence - Danny Harper

Matthew Lawrence

Matthew Lawrence joins the cast of NCIS Season 22, Episode 5 as Danny Harper, Captain Bulter's son who has no idea of the real nature of his father's job in the Cold War.

Lawrence is best known for playing Jack Hunter in Boy Meets World. He can also be seen in Brotherly Love, Mrs. Doubtfire, and The Hot Chick.

Tom Schanley - CIA Agent Conrad

Tom Schanley

Tom Schanley is part of NCIS Season 22, Episode 5's cast as CIA Agent Conrad.

Agent Conrad is the CIA's representative who goes over to NCIS to help the team in finding Captain Butler.

He is the one who tells them about the true nature of Butler's former cover, pointing out that he was an intelligence operator for the Soviet Union who retired on American soil with the condition of being under surveillance.

However, things take a turn when Butler steals Project Laurel, a classified file that has dark ties to the CIA.

Schanley has credits in Will Trent, Criminal Minds, and Dexter.

Victoria Kelleher - Barbara

Victoria Kelleher

Victoria Kelleher appears as Barbara, the NCIS' accountant who agrees to help McGee create his disguise that would help him look like one of Butler's former associates named Sparrow.

Kelleher has over 60 credits, with roles in Loot, Ghosted, and 9-1-1.

Janora McDuffie - Naval Medical Doctor

Janora McDuffie

Janora McDuffie plays the Naval Medical Doctor who treats Captain Butler at the beginning of the episode. She was also taken hostage by a confused Butler, leading her to contact NCIS for assistance.

McDuffie can be seen in Grey's Anatomy, Truth Be Told, and Hello Cupid.

New episodes of NCIS Season 22 air on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS before streaming the next day on Paramount+.

