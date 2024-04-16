NCIS Season 21, Episode 7 featured surprising returns and huge surprises to celebrate the show's 1000th episode.

The latest episode, "A Thousand Yards," highlights Director Vance's attempt to reach out to his estranged son. Elsewhere, the NCIS is threatened by a dangerous enemy that has ties from its past.

NCIS Season 21, Episode 7 premiered on CBS on April 15.

Every Main Cast Member of NCIS Season 21 Episode 7

Rocky Carroll - Leon Vance

Rocky Carroll

Rocky Carroll returns to lead the cast of NCIS Season 21 as Director Leon Vance.

In the show's 1000th episode, Leon accidentally reunites with his estranged son at his late wife's grave. Seeing this as an opportunity to make amends, Leon tries to talk it out with his son.

However, Leon gets shot by an unknown sniper from a random rooftop.

Carroll has over 50 credits to his name, with appearances in Crimson Tide, Yes Man, and Born on the Fourth of July.

Akinsola Aribo - Jared Vance

Akinsola Aribo

Akinsola Aribo appears as Jared Vance, Leon's estranged son who still holds a grudge toward his father for giving most of his time to NCIS.

At his mother's grave, Jared lets his father know that he is worried about what else his job would take from them before it's too late.

Aribo's other notable credits include The Pretty One and Revenge.

Gary Cole - Alden Parker

Gary Cole

Alden Parker (played by Gary Cole) is a former FBI Special Agent who joins the NCIS to bulk up the group's roster of highly bonafide agents.

NCIS Season 21, Episode 7 features Parker spearheading the investigation to find the man responsible for shooting Director Leon Vance in the back.

His apartment eventually becomes one of the targets of the dangerous new suspect who has a personal vendetta against NCIS.

Cole is known for his roles in Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, and Office Space.

Diona Reasonover - Kasie Hines

Diona Reasonover

Diona Reasonover appears as Kasie Hines, the team's resident forensic specialist.

Kasie used Jared's phone to track down leads regarding the shooting, and this is where she finds out about a certain Lindsey Wexley.

It is revealed that Lindsey is the only one who knows that Jared will go to his mother's grave on the day of the shooting, leading them to suspect that she might have something to do with it.

Reasonover's notable credits include Grace and Frankie, Drive Share, 2 Broke Girls, and Superstore.

Brian Dietzen - Dr. Jimmy Palmer

Brian Dietzen

Brian Dietzen stars as Dr. Jimmy Palmer, the NCIS' resident medical examiner.

Palmer checks in on the director while he is confined in the hospital.

He seems to have taken over the diagnostics for Leon Vance as he updates Jared and the rest of the team about the director's condition.

Dietzen can be seen in From Justin to Kelly, Perception, and Past Life.

Katrina Law - Jessica Knight

Katrina Law

Katrina Law reprises her role as Special Agent Jessica Knight in NCIS Season 21, Episode 7.

Knight teams up with Nick Torres to investigate what really happened to Director Leon Vance.

She also identifies the suspect's several targets, and it is revealed that the culprit knows the NCIS' history which makes him even more dangerous.

Arrowverse fans may recognize Katrina Law for her role as Nyssa Al Ghul in Arrow. The actress was also featured in Spartacus, Hawaii Five-O, and The Oath.

Wilmer Valderrama - Nick Torres

Wilmer Valderrama

Wilmer Valderrama brings Special Agent Nick Torres to life in NCIS Season 21. Armed with his exceptional combat and marksmanship skills, Torres is a formidable asset of NCIS.

In Episode 7, Torres worked with Special Agent Knight to investigate the crime scene where Director Leon Vance was shot by a sniper.

Valderrama's notable credits include That '70s Show, Encanto, and Larry Crowne.

Sean Murray - Timothy McGee

Sean Murray

Sean Murray returns as Special Agent Timothy McGee, the second-in-command for the Major Case Response Team of NCIS.

While Director Leon Vance recovers, he assigns Agent McGee as Acting Director to make decisions for the team during the crucial mission of finding the identity of the mysterious sniper.

Murray is best known for his roles in Harts of the West, Hocus Pocus, and The Random Years.

Daniela Ruah - Special Agent Kensi Blye

Daniel Ruah

One of the exciting guest stars in NCIS' 1000th episode is NCIS: Los Angeles mainstay Daniela Ruah. The actress plays Special Agent Kensi Blye.

Special Agent Torres assembles an emergency meeting with other NCIS headquarters and it is attended by Special Agent Kensi Blye of the Los Angeles division.

During the meeting, Kensi advises placing high-profile targets within the NCIS in a shelter-and-place order so that they can stay safe from the dangerous culprit.

Ruah has credits in Turn of the Tide, Tu e Eu, and Filha do Mar.

Vanessa Lachey - Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant

Vanessa Lachey

Vanessa Lachey appears in a brief cameo as Special Agent-in-Charge Jane Tennant of NCIS Hawai'i.

Tennant attends the emergency meeting with Agent Torres to warn them about the dangerous suspect who has been targeting NCIS-affiliated individuals and locations.

Lachey previously appeared in How I Met Your Mother, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, and Disaster Movie. The actress' most recognizable role is playing Camilla Whittemore in Dads.

Joe Spano - Tobias Fornell

Joe Spano

Joe Spano returns to the world of NCIS as Tobias Fornell. The actor has been a recurring guest star in the series.

Tobias, an ex-FBI agent, barges into the headquarters to let the team know that he is one of the targets of the main suspect who also shot Director Leon Vance.

Spano is known for his roles in Apollo 13, Fracture, and American Graffiti.

Shelby Flannery - Lindsey Wexley

Shelby Flannery

Shelby Flannery is part of NCIS Season 21, Episode 7's cast as Lindsey Wexley.

Lindsey is Jared's virtual girlfriend who is revealed to be a full-fledged NCIS hater. She became a hater after a certain "GravitasMons" sent her fake documents that accused NCIS of shady dealings.

In a shocking twist, it is unveiled that Lindsey is the daughter of Leonard Riche, the same suspect who tried to kill people on Air Force One (aka the NCIS' first episode over 20 years ago).

The 100 fans may recognize Flannery for her role as Hope Diyoza in the series. The actress can also be seen in FBI: Most Wanted and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

T.J. Thyne - Fletcher Voss

T.J. Thyne

Another guest star in NCIS Season 21, Episode 7 is T.J. Thyne as Fletcher Voss.

Voss is the creator of an app called Bandium, the alert used by NCIS agents and employees to stay on their guard.

He is invited over to NCIS Headquarters for questioning regarding the app and to trace the hacker.

Thyne's most recognizable role is playing Jack Hodgins in over 200 episodes of Bones. The actor also has credits in The Offer, The Rookie, and Grey's Anatomy.

J. Claude Deering - Curtis Hubley

J. Claude Deering

J. Claude Deering plays Curtis Hubley, one of the employees under the umbrella of NCIS who aspires to be a probie and be part of the main team.

In Episode 7, Curtis helps in tracking down the hacker of the Badium app and he is instrumental in finding the culprit.

Deering's notable credits include 12 Deadly Days, Side Effects, and Entourage.

New episodes of NCIS Season 21 air on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on CBS before streaming on Paramount+.

