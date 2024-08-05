Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 Release Status Addressed by Producer

A Mayor of Kingstown producer provided a new update on what he believes could happen with Season 4's release.

Following star Jeremy Renner's major life-threatening injuries on New Year's Day 2023, he and the team pulled together to film Season 3 later that year before it hit Paramount+ in June 2024.

Featuring an impressive cast of characters behind Renner, Season 3 saw the core cast deal with the ramifications of death and past trauma as Mike McLusky held his town together while facing a Russian mob.

Will There Be a Season 4 of Mayor of Kingstown Released?

Paramount

Speaking with Variety, Mayor of Kingstown co-creator and star Hugh Dillon provided an update on where a potential Season 4 stands.

While Season 4 has not been officially confirmed yet, Dillon felt it was almost inevitable that it would happen when asked whether it would happen:

Variety: "Not everything is tied up in a nice bow at the end of the season. Will we get answers to all the stories left dangling? A fourth season hasn’t officially been announced, but I can’t imagine it wouldn’t happen, right?" Dillon: "It’s a bit cliché, but from your mouth to God’s ears."

Dillon was asked what the future holds for Mike McLusky after talking about coming back to himself following the Season 3 finale.

Responding, he explained how so many of the characters are "predisposed to their darker impulses" and "very desensitized." However, the core of the story centers on how to "absorb loss and defeat and compromise" while trying to come out on top:

"I think it’s a thing that we all hold onto, so we don’t just give up. So many of us and the characters are predisposed to their darker impulses, and they’re very desensitized. But you’ve got to have hope. That’s what it is. It’s going back to hoping that Iris can make it out. And hoping that Kyle can have a better life than Mike has. It’s all those family issues, and how do you absorb loss and defeat and compromise? That is the crux.:

What should work in Mayor of Kingstown's favor are its excellent viewing numbers, which were recently revealed by Deadline.

Making its debut in the Nielsen Top 10, it ranked in 10th place among originals by totaling 306 million viewing minutes, which coincided with Season 3's debut.

Additionally, Season 3 has remained on Paramount+'s Top 10 Series list in the United States every single day since Season 3 began airing. More specifically, it has not fallen out of the top seven in that time.

When Could Mayor of Kingston Season 4 Release?

Considering Season 3's viewing numbers are ranking so high, a Season 4 renewal is certainly not out of the question for Mayor of Kingstown.

Season 3 also marked the series' best year yet on Rotten Tomatoes as it earned a 79% Tomatometer score from critics and an 89% Audience Meter score.

Season 3 also had the extra challenge of working with Jeremy Renner as he fought to recover from gruesome injuries, which co-stars described as so intense that they almost killed him.

With Renner now well on the way to recovery, getting filming going should not be as difficult once Season 4 is officially renewed, should that happen. The big question now is when that might happen.

Season 2 ended in March 2023, almost 15 months before Season 3 began in June 2024. Without Renner's injury to manage as he heals further or the writers' and actors' strikes of 2023, Season 4 should not take as long to develop and film ahead of its release.

The best bet as of writing would be to expect Season 4 to arrive sometime in Summer 2025, although official details on renewal and filming will help narrow down that prediction once they come.

The first three seasons of Mayor of Kingstown are available to stream on Paramount+.

Read more about Mayor of Kingstown below:

Mayor of Kingstown: Who Is Jude Dillon? Tribute Explained

Mayor of Kingstown Star Tobi Bamtefa Talks Bunny's Future, Season 4 Prospects & Career Growth

Who Is Charlie In Mayor of Kingstown?