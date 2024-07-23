Mayor of Kingstown: Who Is Jude Dillon? Tribute Explained

Jude Dillon got a special tribute in the closing moments of Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown Season 3, Episode 8, although many viewers are unaware of his ties to the series.

Mayor of Kingstown's Tribute to Jude Dillon

Mayor of Kingstown Season 3, Episode 8 concluded with a tribute to the late Jude Dillon, the older brother of show creator Hugh Dillon, who passed away on January 27.

This tribute came with a black screen ahead of the closing credits and included a message that read, "In Loving Memory of Jude Dillon," which lingered on the screen for a few moments:

Paramount+

Born in Kingston, Ontario, Jude Dillon graduated with a degree in English from Queen's University in his hometown. He later continued his schooling at the Alberta College of Art and Design (per The Departure Film), studying painting.

Dillon would spend years working as a news photographer, winning multiple awards.

His work has been published worldwide, with credits in online and print magazines based in Canada, the United States, and Europe. After moving around for work, he settled in Calgary, Canada until his passing.

In addition to his photo work, Dillon published two original poetry collections: The Fractured Garden and Happy There In My Agony.

Fans can see his photography online, showing images of the Canadian wilderness and a few highlights of city life he captured over the years.

Jude's brother, Hugh, shared news of the tragic event on Instagram on January 27, paying tribute to his brother with an old picture of them playing music together and the following caption:

"RIP my big brother Jude Dillon pictured here in our basement in Kingston in 1968 THANK YOU JUDE"

Instagram

Dillon also shared his passion for music through his YouTube channel, combining his photography work with music he played and recorded on his guitar. Much of his music was improvised as he played in his spare time away from work.

The Direct sends its deepest condolences to Jude Dillon's family and loved ones during this difficult time.