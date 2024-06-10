Jeremy Renner's Mike McLusky is dealing with a drug problem in Mayor of Kingstown Season 3, Episode 2.

Mayor of Kingstown's latest episode, "Guts," tackles several storylines as Season 3 continues, such as an overdose problem among prisoners, Carney defending Mike from Kareem, and Iris being taken in by the police.

Mayor of Kingstown Season 3, Episode 2 premiered on Paramount+ on June 10.

Every Main Cast Member of Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 Episode 2

Jeremy Renner - Mike McLusky

Jeremy Renner

Jeremy Renner returns to lead the cast of Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 as Mike McLusky, the titular mayor who went deep into the world of drugs and crime.

Season 3, Episode 2 sees Mike at a crossroads on whether to sell balls of dope since prisoners and other townsfolk are already dying due to overdose.

He also tries to find out who has been targeting his friend, Bunny, while also keeping the prison in check.

Elsewhere in the episode, Mike also meets with Anna Fletcher, the woman finding justice for the death of her son in the hands of Greg Stewart.

Renner is best known for his role as Clint Barton aka Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor also has credits in The Town, Wind River, and Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation.

Hugh Dillon - Ian Ferguson

Hugh Dillon

Hugh Dillon plays Ian Ferguson, a narcotic, robbery, and homicide detective for the Kingstown Police Department.

Ian appears in Episode 2 as the lead investigator behind Sharon's murder, the woman who supplied the drugs in the early moments of the episode that led to several deaths in prison.

Dillon's notable credits include playing Sheriff Donnie Haskell in Yellowstone, Mike Sweeney in Durham County, and Constable Ed Lane in Flashpoint.

Taylor Handley - Kyle McLusky

Taylor Handley

Taylor Handley reprises his role as Kyle McLusky, Mike's younger brother and a police officer at Kingstown.

Kyle appears in the latest episode to reveal his concerns about not being happy anymore in the Homicide division. He admits his desire to join the SWAT team instead.

Handley previously starred in Griselda, Animal Kingdom, and Hawaii Five-0.

Emma Laird - Iris

Emma Laird

Emma Laird's Iris, who is one of Mike's loyal allies, is in trouble in Season 3, Episode 2.

It is revealed that Iris had a run-in with the cops after being stopped while driving. Given that she does not have any license, Iris is arrested, giving Mike and Kyle more problems.

Laird can be seen in The Crowded Room and A Haunting in Venice.

Tobi Bamtefa - Deverin ‘Bunny’ Washington

Tobi Bamtefa

Deverin ‘Bunny’ Washington (played by Tobi Bamtefa) is a local drug dealer in Kingstown.

Bunny has a target on his back due to his recent drug dealings and it will be up to Mike to protect him from dangerous enemies.

Mike even points out to Bunny to be smart and delay selling the balls of dope due to the risk of overdosing buyers.

Bamtefa has credits in Tin Star, The Witcher, and Lucky Man.

Michael Beach - Kareem Moore

Michael Beach

Michael Beach stars as Kareem Moore, the Warden of Kingstown prison.

While he started as Mike's ally, Season 3 is teasing that he might have a change of heart as the drug dealings continue.

The latest installment sees Kareem boldly pointing out that Mike is not there to save lives in Kingstown. Instead, Mike is only making matters worse due to the drugs present.

Beach is known for his roles in Monster, Aquaman, and Dead Boy Detectives

Hamish Allan-Headley - Robert Sawyer

Hamish Allan-Headley

Robert Sawyer is Kingstown PD police sergeant and Kyle's lead officer. The character is played on-screen by Hamish Allan-Headley.

Sawyer is the one who tells Kyle to not move forward with his desire to join SWAT, noting that Kyle needs to stay where he is because he is making a decision simply because he is scared of the current situation.

Fans may recognize Allan-Headley for his roles in Leverage: Redemption, FBI, and The Good Doctor.

Lane Garrison - Carney

Lane Garrison

Lane Garrison's Carney is a prison guard whose loyalty lies with Mike. He serves as Mike's eyes and ears in prison.

In "Guts," Carney is on the wrong side of a scolding from Kareem after he lets Mike into prison without logging his name in the visitor's list. Carney insists that Mike is the one saving lives in both the prison and on the outside due to the drugs, but Kareem does not believe his claims.

Garrison's most recognizable role is playing David "Tweener" Apolskis in Prison Break. The actor also starred in Shooter, Bonnie & Clyde, and Camp X-Ray.

Nishi Munshi - Tracy McLusky

Nishi Munshi

Nishi Munshi is back as Tracy McLusky, Kyle's wife who just gave birth to their newborn son, Mitch.

Munshi previously appeared in The Originals, Lethal Weapon, and Home Invasion.

Paula Malcomson - Anna Fletcher

Paula Malcomson

Anna Fletcher (played by Paula Malcomson) is someone who keeps on asking Mike to extend Greg Stewart's prison sentence after the convicted killer murdered her son.

Anna tries her best to persuade Mike, even handing him money at one point to get what she wants.

Malcomson can be seen in The Hunger Games, Tombstone, and Parish.

Necar Zadegan - Evelyn

Necar Zadegan

Necar Zadegan returns in Mayor of Kingstown Season 3, Episode 2 as Evelyn.

Evelyn is an assistant district attorney who seeks Mike's help in addressing the deaths in Kingstown due to the drugs that have been circulating. She warns Mike that it will be game over once the drug reaches schools.

Zadegan has over 50 credits, with roles as Dalia Hassan in 24, Delia Banai in Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce, and Jehan Younger in Unthinkable.

D Smoke - Raphael

D Smoke

D Smoke plays a minor role in Season 3, Episode 2 as Raphael.

Raphael is the inmate who sliced Big Hush's body after being overdosed from the balls of dope.

D Smoke is a well-known rapper and actor known for his appearances in Boston Public and Judging Amy.

Jock McKissic - Big Hush

Jock McKissic

Jock McKissic brings Big Hush to life, an inmate who overdoses after taking in the balls of dope inside the prison.

McKissic has credits in Your Honor, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Clipped.

Naomi Terrell - Sharon

Naomi Terrell

Naomi Terrell's Sharon is Big Hush's wife who gives him the drugs that ultimately lead to her husband's death.

Mayor of Kingstown is Naomi Terrell's only major acting credit.

Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 is now streaming on Paramount+.

