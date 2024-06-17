Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Recap: Everything to Know for Season 3

From Kyle's accidental gunshot to Kareem's drastic moves, the wild and unresolved events of Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 need to be addressed in Season 3.

Mayor of Kingstown's sophomore run mainly centered around the clash between Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner) and his allies against the Russian mobster known as Milo (Aidan Gillen).

Sprinkled throughout Season 2 were Tracy's pregnancy journey, Captain Kareem Moore's (Michael Beach) refusal to help Mike, and the potential for an all-out war in Kingstown.

5 Things To Know Before Mayor of Kingstown Season 3

Kyle Accidentally Shot His Mother Miriam

Paramount+

Mayor of Kingstown's Season 2 finale featured a shootout between Milo's goons and Mike after Milo learned that Iris (Emma Laird) was hiding in a shed at the McLusky house.

Before entering the house, Mike told Kyle about the situation, and Kyle even brought Ian (Hugh Dillon) along to serve as backup during Mike and Milo's confrontation.

Mike reminded Kyle to "come in quiet" since Milo's presence was threatening their mom, Miriam (Dianne Wiest), and Iris' lives.

Things went from bad to worse when gunshots ensued within the vicinity of the McLusky house. As Mike and one of Milo's men exchanged gunfire inside, Kyle entered the house to help his brother, but he accidentally shot his mom during the fight.

Mike helps a panicked Kyle keep it together as they bring Miriam to the hospital. Ian and Mike reassured Kyle that no one would learn how Miriam was shot.

Miriam was last seen unconscious and being prepped for surgery.

Milo's Boat Went Up in Flames

Paramount+

In Mayor of Kingstown, Milo Sunter is a Russian mobster and a dangerous killer who escaped from prison.

At the center of Milo's story in Season 2 is his attempt to regain his fortunes (bonds). Milo informs Mike about a deal involving a simple exchange between the bonds and Iris.

The Season 2 finale highlighted this exchange coming to fruition but with a twist. As Milo and his goons pulled away, Milo's boat exploded, seemingly killing him.

It looked like Mike rigged the bag of cash with explosives, once again proving that he was always one step ahead of his enemies.

The finale ended with Tatiana (Gratiela Brancusi) receiving a call from Milo to tell her that "everything went fine." Some have theorized that the call was done before the boat exploded while others seem to think Milo is still alive.

Bunny is Ready to Go to War with the Police

Paramount+

Bunny (Tobi Bamtefa) is one of Mike's allies and a local drug dealer in Kingstown.

Bunny and Mike's friendship was tested in Season 2 after Bunny's goons assaulted SWAT team leader Robert Sawyer (Hamish Allan-Headley), which placed him on the verge of death.

The attack was not random since Bunny pointed out multiple times in Season 2 that he wanted Robert to get punished for killing the gang members in prison.

Mayor of Kingstown's Season 2 finale showed Mike confronting Bunny over his actions against Robert. Mike told Bunny that their friendship would hit a roadblock if Robert died.

Bunny seemed to be dismissive about Mike's aggressiveness, and he even declared that he is ready to engage in a war with the police:

“If it’s a war they want, it’s a war this motherf**ker’s gonna get.”

Mike & Evelyn's Relationship Came to a Head

Paramount+

Evelyn Foley (Necar Zadegan) is an assistant district attorney (ADA) having a secret affair with Mike McLusky.

It is not all fun and games for the pair's affair since it conflicts with Evelyn's role as ADA and Mike's stint as a fixer.

Season 2, Episode 9 featured a tense conversation between the pair as Evelyn told Mike that she would stop him and his crew's drug trade if she was elected Kingstown's District Attorney.

Evelyn also informed Mike that Robert was most likely responsible for killing Ben Morrisey, the only guy who spoke out against his SWAT buddy's brutality in prison.

Kareem's Actions Could Come Back to Bite Him

Paramount+

Kareem Moore, the warden of Kingstown Prison, initially became one of Mike McLusky's strong allies. However, in the Season 2 finale, he clarified to Mike that he no longer wanted to be part of his world.

Season 2 featured a deadly prison riot where Kareem was beaten up by the inmates. This led to a personal vendetta for Kareem as he took revenge against his assailants, but his vicious beatdown led to one of them dying.

Carney (Lane Garrison), Mike's ally and prison guard in the correctional facility, helped Kareem cover up the inmate's death.

The fact that the other inmates whom he beat up are still alive could hint that the truth could come back to haunt Kareem in the future, and it could jeopardize his career (especially now that he cut his ties with Mike).

Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 is now streaming on Paramount+.

Read more about Mayor of Kingstown on The Direct:

Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 Cast, Characters & Actors (Photos)

Jeremy Renner Clinically 'Died' During Snowplow Accident, Reveals Mayor of Kingstown Co-Star

Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 Episode 2 Cast, Characters & Actors (Photos)