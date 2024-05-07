Michael Beach, one of Jeremy Renner’s co-stars from Mayor of Kingstown, revealed that the famous actor technically died following his terrifying incident at the start of 2023.

On January 1, Renner - who was attempting to free his nephew’s car from a recent snowfall at his home in Nevada - was run over by his snowcat (a huge and very heavy snow-removal vehicle), which he was attempting to stop after it started sliding forward.

According a representative, Renner "suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries," which included eight broken ribs, broken ankles, broken right shoulder, and more.

What followed next was a hospitalization lasting for over two weeks and months of healing and rehabilitation.

Jeremy Renner Clinically Died Following His Accident, But He’s Doing Great

Paramount+

In an exclusive interview with The Direct’s Russ Milheim, Mayor of Kingstown actor Michael Beach shared that his co-star Jeremy Renner clinically died following his snowplow incident—meaning his heart actually stopped beating.

While talking highly about Renner, who plays the Mayor in the series, Beach revealed "[Renner] actually died" and "broke 38 bones" following his January 2023 where he was crushed by a snowcat, but he is now doing much better.

He consistently told fellow co-stars that "he feels stronger and stronger" every week:

"Jeremy [Renner] is a war horse, man. I mean that guy, you know, he broke 38 bones. He actually died, which I didn't know until he told me, and he's been coming back. And he says he wasn't sure how it would be. But he was ready. And he says every week, he feels stronger and stronger. And there's been no interruption because of his physical abilities or not. He's in it doing it. He's great. Yeah, he's a great guy, man. And he's really as tough as nails."

Beach added that Renner’s nephew, Alex Fries, whom he saved, works on Kingstown himself:

"And you know, his nephew, who he saved, works on the show. So you get a couple of perspectives, and they are not shy about telling you what was going on, how they felt, and all that stuff. So it's a unique perspective to the story of how Jeremy Renner got run over by a Snowplow."

From there, the conversation pivoted back to the show, which has been filming since January of this year.

Beach then noted Season 3 has "about a month left [shooting]," and he is always communicating with the writers to try and make sure he is "not redoing something that [he] already did:"

"We have about a month left [shooting]... It's great. Because I mean, that's the kind of thing that I love, the writing, the harshness of the world that we exist in on 'Mayor of Kingstown.' And so that, I just love it. And I'm always writing emails to the writers and stuff about, well, what about blah, blah, blah, you know, and I'm sure I'm a pain in the ass to them. But I really want to try to make sure I'm making sense and not redoing something I already did."

Michael Beach plays Captain Kareem on the series, the interim prison warden of Kingstown Prison. While he had a recurring role in the first two seasons, this season will be the first time he’s a series regular.

As for what’s in store for fans in the upcoming season, Beach teased a "more intimate" story for his character while also revealing that the show overall will be "giving more characters a little bit more depth:"

"[Kareem] goes through a lot in 'Kingstown.' I think this season is a little more intimate. One of the things, I think, [that] is going to be a little different this year, and partly because they didn't want to put too much pressure on Jeremy [Renner], even though he has no problem, is that they're giving more characters a little bit more depth. And you're going to feel that across the board with a lot of the characters. And I think that's going to be to the benefit of the show. It's still Jeremy's show. He's still the mayor, he's still running stuff, and you're still following him. But it opens up a little bit more for the other characters."

Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 premieres on June 2 only on Paramount+.

