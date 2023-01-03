Jeremy Renner Accident: Actor's Desire to Help Led to Injury (Report)

A new update revealed that MCU star Jeremy Renner was in the process of helping somebody in need before his recent major injury.

Fans have had their thoughts focused on Renner since the turn of the new year after a report revealed that the Hawkeye star was seriously hurt at home in Northern Nevada on New Year's Day. The actor suffered a "traumatic injury" while removing snow near his home when a plowing machine flipped on top of him, severely injuring his leg before he was airlifted to hospital for surgery.

The Marvel star had successful surgery on his leg on January 2, although he's remained in critical but stable condition in the hospital as he prepares for an extensive recovery process.

And as more details become public about the incident involving Renner, it appears that he was putting somebody else before himself when the accident took place.

Jeremy Renner Helping Another Before Injury

An update from the Reno Gazette Journal revealed that actor Jeremy Renner was helping out the driver of a car stranded in the snow before his major injury by his Northern Nevada home.

The report noted that the Marvel star had gotten out of the snowplow that he was using to help somebody else in a car that was stranded on the side of the road. Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve shared this news, with Renner's family also stating that he had suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.

Schieve and Renner are friends, with the mayor explaining that the actor "was helping someone stranded in the snow," noting that the actor "is always helping others."

She also praised Renner for always being willing to help his community more than most in the years she's known him:

“He’s always calling and saying, ‘Hey Mayor, what do you need?’”

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam will hold a press conference at 3:30 PM on Tuesday to address the incident and share the latest news on Renner's status.

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam will hold a press conference at 3:30 PM on Tuesday to address the incident and share the latest news on Renner's status.