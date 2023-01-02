Jeremy Renner Undergoes Emergency Surgery: 'It's A Miracle He's Alive,' Says Source

Marvel Studios actor Jeremy Renner is received emergency surgery after a significant leg injury that put him in the hospital on New Year's Day.

Renner made headlines on the first day of 2023, as it was reported the actor was in critical but stable condition after a weather-related incident. The Avengers actor was helping clear snow after a major snowstorm hit the Northern Nevada area on New Year's Eve when a piece of plowing equipment rolled over his leg.

Since that initial report, details have been scarce as an investigation by local Nevada police looks into what happened with the vehicle.

However, fans finally have an update on the star's status as he remains in the hospital.

Jeremy Renner is 'Lucky to be Alive'

Marvel

According to ExtraTV, Renner underwent urgent surgery on Monday after injuries sustained during a freak snow plow accident. The MCU star is now said to be conscious, stable, and speaking.

A source close to ExtraTV says it's a "miracle [Renner] is alive" after a snow plowing machine known as a Snowcat flipped on the actor mid-morning Sunday. The online news outlet was "told it's going to be a very long road to recovery."

The 51-year-old was a quarter of a mile from his Lake Tahoe home when the massive piece of machinery flipped on the actor, rolling over his leg in the process and causing major injury.

His representatives issued a statement following the actor's surgery, saying Renner "suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" and "remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition:"

“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition."

The Renner family expressed their "gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after [the actor]" as well as the authorities and professionals that helped in treating Renner:

"Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

TMZ reported that Renner had "extensive" injuries and was losing large amounts of blood before a neighbor, who happened to be a doctor, helped Renner by getting a tourniquet on his leg until paramedics airlifted the actor to hospital.

Renner is next set to star in his own documentary series, Rennervations, premiering on Disney+ in the coming months.

The Direct sends our best wishes to Jeremy Renner during his recovery.