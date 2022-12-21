Jeremy Renner Celebrates New Disney+ Show Announcement

Jeremy Renner has a new show just around the corner on Disney+, and it doesn't have anything to do with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The last time the actor graced Disney+ was for last year's Christmas hit Hawkeye, the last MCU Disney+ show in 2021. The show saw Renner's hero, Hawkeye, blind-sided by his dark past thanks to Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop running into his Ronin gear (which was previously seen in Avengers: Endgame).

While fans are still waiting to check back in with Mr. Barton, it looks like the actor has created an entirely different series in the meantime.

Jeremy Renner Has a New Show!

Jeremy Renner took to Twitter to celebrate that his upcoming documentary series, Rennervations, is set to premiere on Disney+ "early next year." Alongside the announcement, Renner shared a simple teaser poster with the docuseries' official logo:

While many might not have known about the existence of the non-scripted show, it was formally announced earlier this year, alongside Brie Larson's Growing Up.

Renner's new series will see him creatively help give back to various communities:

"Rennervations is a four-part series that embraces Renner’s lifelong passion for giving back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs."

Having Fun With Hawkeye

For those who love reality television and non-scripted shows in general, this certainly seems like a project to keep an eye on.

Given the premise, it'll undoubtedly be a wholesome, fun adventure - one that will undoubtedly be responsible for a few tears.

As great as Rennervations will be, many fans are still patiently waiting to hear if a Hawkeye Season 2 will ever happen. As it stands now, there is no clear place where audiences are expecting to see either Clint Barton or Kate Bishop again—not counting the upcoming Avengers films.

Rennervations is set to release on Disney+ in early 2023.