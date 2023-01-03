Jeremy Renner Shares Photo in Hospital Following Injury

MCU mainstay Jeremy Renner reached out to fans on social media for the first time since his devastating injuries that sent the actor to hospital.

Jeremy Renner Thanks Fans

After sustaining serious injuries and being airlifted to hospital because of a snow plowing accident on New Year's Day, Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner posted online thanking fans for the support he has received in the past few days.

Renner took to Instagram, sharing a photo from his hospital bed with a caption"[sending] love" to those who have wished him well:

"Thank you all for your kind words. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

The actor received emergency surgery yesterday after a Snowcat snow plow rolled over on his leg. This is just the beginning of what is being called a "very long road to recovery" for the Avengers star.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates...