Jeremy Renner Hospitalized In Critical But Stable Condition

Marvel Studios star Jeremy Renner has been taken to hospital after sustaining injuries while plowing snow.

Jeremy Renner in Hospital

Marvel

As reported by Deadline, longtime Marvel actor Jeremy Renner is in "critical but stable" condition because of a weather-related accident the Hawkeye star experienced clearing snow.

Renner's spokesperson confirmed that the incident happened sometime Sunday, noting that Renner had been airlifted to a nearby hospital.

It has been confirmed his family is with him now and is "receiving excellent care."

The statement from Renner's representation reads as follows:

“We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today... His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care.”

The Reno Gazette-Journal reported on the incident as well, as Renner has a home in the area near Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe (south of Reno, Nevada). This comes after the area of Northern Nevada was blanketed in snow over the New Year's weekend, resulting in over 35,000 losing power.

The Direct sends our best wishes to Jeremy Renner and his family during this difficult time.