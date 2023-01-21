Chris Hemsworth & More Send Love to Jeremy Renner After 'Tragedy' Update

Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner's latest update about his recovery from the tragic snowcat incident has garnered heartfelt messages from his Marvel co-stars.

In the weeks following his serious accident in Lake Tahoe, Renner received plenty of love from his MCU peers on social media, giving him a great deal of support ahead of his recovery. Chris Evans, the Russo brothers, Taika Waititi, and Chris Pratt are among the Marvel stars and directors that threw their support online after Renner was injured helping a stranded driver out of the snow near his house.

Victoria Alonso, Marvel Studios President of physical and post-production, visual effects, and animation production, also sent her well wishes to the actor, hoping for his "speedy recovery."

Now, another wave of messages has been sent to the actor.

Marvel Stars Pour Out Love for Jeremy Renner

On Instagram, MCU veteran Jeremy Renner shared a brand-new update about his road to recovery following his unfortunate accident.

Alongside a photo of himself with a physical therapist, Renner expressed hope that his "30 plus broken bones will mend" and grow stronger while also thanking everyone for their support toward him and his family during this heavy ordeal:

"Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love. I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens . Love and blessings to you all."

The actor's latest post resulted in many supportive messages from his Marvel peers and other notable figures from Hollywood.

Thor star Chris Hemsworth noted that Renner is a "champion" for staying strong throughout his recovery:

"You're a champion mate! We love you."

Aquaman actor Jason Momoa extended his heartfelt support to Renner by saying, "all our aloha."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn left a heart emoji on Renner's post.

Captain America actor Chris Evans described Renner as "one tough mf'er," while hilariously asking if anyone has checked on the snowcat that caused Renner's injury:

"That’s one tough mf’er. Has anyone even checked on the snowcat???Sending so much love."

Renner responded on Twitter by reciprocating the love while also jokingly confirming that the snowcat needed fuel:

"Love you brother…. I did check on the snow cat , she needs fuel."

Eiza Gonzales (Baby Driver, Godzilla vs. Kong) also left a supportive comment for Renner, saying, "you got this J."

America's Got Talent judge Heidi Klum also sent her support to the Marvel actor, posting, "Sending you love."

The Direct continues to send our best wishes to Jeremy Renner during his recovery.