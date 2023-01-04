Chris Evans & More Marvel Actors React to Jeremy Renner Hospitalization

Jeremy Renner's MCU co-stars, friends, and acquaintances recently offered their heartfelt support for the actor following his snow-plowing accident that left him hospitalized on New Year's Day.

The Hawkeye actor was reportedly trying to clear snow away from a stranded car near his Nevada home when his Snowcat machine rolled over his legs, resulting in significant blood loss.

However, Renner recently addressed the public for the first time since the accident by posting a photo from his hospital bed. The star's Marvel family took that opportunity to let him know they are keeping him in their thoughts.

Marvel Stars Offer Encouragement for Jeremy Renner

Marvel

Following Jeremy Renner's hospitalization due to a snow-plowing accident, the actor posted a selfie to Instagram, thanking fans for their support.

In the comments of the post, several of Renner's close friends and MCU co-stars left comments offering their support and encouragement as the actor begins his road to recovery.

Chris Pratt, who plays Peter Quill in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, left a comment saying, "Continued prayers your way brutha." The star also left a heart emoji at the end of his message.

Chris Hemsworth, who is the MCU's Thor, and has starred alongside Renner in multiple films, commented, "Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!"

Captain America actor Chris Evans, who has also been in several MCU movies with Renner, said, "Tough as nails. Love you buddy," while also including a heart emoji.

Taika Waititi, the director of the previous two Thor films, left a comment that stated, "My brother I love you."

The Russo Brothers, who directed Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame that Renner starred in, commented, "Sending all of our love, brother, and hopes for a speedy recovery."

Cobie Smulders starred alongside Renner in 2012's The Avengers. She showed her support by saying, "Sending love your way......."

The Hawkeye series on Disney+ was the MCU debut for Alaqua Cox, where she stood opposite Renner. She left a comment on his post that contained two heart emojis.

Paul Bettany, who has also starred alongside Renner in multiple MCU movies, told Renner in the comments, "Love you mate. Sending you love and healing."

Some of Renner's co-stars have shown support for him outside of his Instagram comments, making their own posts to encourage him.

Evangeline Lilly, who played in Avengers: Endgame with Renner, made a post via Instagram about the Hawkeye actor, with a lengthy caption sending her best wishes:

"I am not surprised, in the least, that Jeremy Renner was hurt rescuing someone in the snow. Jeremy has always been one of the most grounded and real people I ever met in Hollywood. From the first time we worked together on The Hurt Locker I recognized his full-hearted, blue-collar goodness. A beautiful man who I adore. I send you my most honest well-wishes, Jeremy. You are so strong. I pray a quick and comforted recovery. I know you are surrounded by love and support right now. Sending you mine. xx EL"

Mark Ruffalo, who has also been Renner's co-star in multiple projects, shared an Instagram Story with a heartfelt message to Renner:

"Prayers up for our brother Jeremy Renner on a full and speedy recovery. Please send healing goodness his way."

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn made a statement via Twitter that said, "My heart is with Jeremy Renner."

Tara Strong, the voice behind Loki's Miss Minutes, shared an encouraging message for Renner on social media:

"My sweet Jer. Loved you for decades. From a Senior Trip to the MCU. Sending you & your closest healing love, light & strength for a full recovery."

Hailee Steinfeld, who was Renner's co-star in Hawkeye, shared Renner's Instagram post on her Stories, but added her own caption: