Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 features an impressive cast of veteran stars led by Jeremy Renner and Michael Beach.

The Paramount+ series is set to explore several storylines, such as the ramifications of the death of Mike McLusky's mother, Mariam (Dianne West), the introduction of a dangerous new enemy, and the return of a familiar face from Mike's past that could lead to complex consequences.

Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 premiered on Paramount+ on June 2.

[ Mayor of Kingstown Season 3: Potential Release, Cast and Everything We Know ]

Mayor of Kingstown Season 3's Main Cast Members

Jeremy Renner - Mike McLusky

Jeremy Renner

Jeremy Renner returns to lead the cast of Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 as Mike McLusky, the titular mayor trying his best to keep the town together and protect it from a dangerous Russian mob.

At the end of Season 2, Mike's mother, Mariam, was shot in the stomach after a gun-slinging duel involving Ian and his brother, Kyle.

Given that Dianne West is not slated to return as Mariam McLusky in Season 3, it is reasonable to assume that the character is dead by the time the new season begins.

Mariam's death would send shockwaves to Mike and Kyle's life, but they need to pick up the pieces quickly since there is a new and dangerous Russian mob leader ready to wreak havoc in Kingstown.

Renner triumphantly returns in Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 after the devastating snow plow incident that he suffered in January 2023.

His co-star, Michael Beach, revealed in an exclusive interview with The Direct that Renner clinically died following the accident:

"Jeremy [Renner] is a war horse, man. I mean that guy, you know, he broke 38 bones. He actually died, which I didn't know until he told me, and he's been coming back."

Renner is perhaps best known for his Marvel role as Clint Barton aka Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor also has credits in The Town, Wind River, and Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation.

Hugh Dillon - Ian Ferguson

Hugh Dillon

Hugh Dillon reprises his role as Ian Ferguson, a narcotic, robbery, and homicide detective for the Kingstown Police Department.

Ian serves as one of Mike's trusted allies and someone he can trust amid the threat of the Russian mob.

Dillon has many notable credits, such as playing Sheriff Donnie Haskell in Yellowstone, Mike Sweeney in Durham County, and Constable Ed Lane in Flashpoint.

Taylor Handley - Kyle McLusky

Taylor Handley

Taylor Handley stars as Kyle McLusky, Mike's younger brother and a police officer with the Michigan State Police.

Alongside Mike, Kyle is expected to grieve over the death of their mother in the Season 2 finale, and it is poised to change him as he becomes more resilient since he is about to become a father.

Handley previously appeared in Griselda, Animal Kingdom, and Hawaii Five-0.

Emma Laird - Iris

Emma Laird

Emma Laird is back as Iris, an escort who initially started her journey in Mayor of Kingstown as someone in cahoots with Milo and the Russian Mafia.

Eventually, she becomes one of Mike's allies in the fight against the Russian mob.

Given that Mike is lacking friends after the wild Season 2 finale, Iris is expected to work closely with him to fend off enemies in the new season.

Laird's other notable credits include The Crowded Room and A Haunting in Venice.

Tobi Bamtefa - Deverin ‘Bunny’ Washington

Tobi Bamtefa

Deverin ‘Bunny’ Washington (played by Tobi Bamtefa) is a drug dealer in Kingstown and one of Mike's so-called frienemies. He is also the head of the Crips.

In the Season 2 finale, Bunny turns against Mike after targeting Robert, and the two former friends are expected to have a head-on collision in Season 3.

Bamtefa can be seen in Tin Star, The Witcher, and Lucky Man.

Derek Webster - Stevie

Derek Webster

Derek Webster plays Stevie, a police officer from the Kingstown PD and a family friend of the McLusky's.

With the Kingstown PD going against Mike in Season 3, Stevie's loyalty to his friend will be tested anew when the show returns.

Fans may recognize Webster for his roles in Stargate, Godzilla (1998), and CSI: Vegas.

Nishi Munshi - Tracy McLusky

Nishi Munshi

Nishi Munshi's Tracy McLusky is Kyle's pregnant wife in Mayor of Kingstown.

Season 2, Episode 9 served as a turning point for Tracy and Kyle's relationship. Tracy moved back with her father due to the dangerous events plaguing Kingstown.

Munshi is best known for her roles in The Originals, Lethal Weapon, and Home Invasion.

Hamish Allan-Headley - Robert Sawyer

Hamish Allan-Headley

Hamish Allan-Headley stars as Kingstown PD police sergeant Robert Sawyer.

In Season 2, Robert became Bunny's main target after declaring war with the Kingstown PD.

Bunny, in a move anchored by revenge, shoots Robert. This act could endanger Mike's position as mayor since it will eventually come to light that he covered for the Crisp leader.

Allan-Headley has credits in Leverage: Redemption, FBI, and The Good Doctor.

Michael Beach - Kareem Moore

Michael Beach

Kareem Moore is a prison guard captain in Kingstown who also serves as one of Mike's allies. The character is played on-screen by Michael Beach.

Kareem returns in Season 3 to help Mike again against his enemies. Due to the arrival of a new enemy, it is an all-hands-on-deck situation.

Beach's major credits include Monster, Aquaman, and Dead Boy Detectives.

Natasha Marc - Cherry

Natasha Marc

Natasha Marc returns to join the cast of Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 as Cherry after her Season 1 stint.

A good chunk of Cherry's story is centered around her mysterious past and connection to Bunny and the Crips.

Marc is known for her roles in The Rookie, Timeless, and The Good Lord Bird.

Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 is now streaming on Paramount+.

