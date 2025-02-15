Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 Release Estimates and All Confirmed Details

Several key details about Mayor of Kingstown Season 4's incoming release are already confirmed.

The Jeremy Renner-led Paramount+ drama follows Renner's Michael "Mike" McLusky, the mayor of a fictional company town where the business at work is incarceration.

Through three seasons, Mike has had to help broker peace in the American city ruled by gangs, prisoners, and crooked cops as he sits atop its bureaucratic food chain (or so he thinks).

4 Confirmed Details We Know About Mayor of Kingstown Season 4

Mayor of Kingstown

Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 Is Now Filming: When Will It Release?

Thankfully, for fans eager to see more of Mayor of Kingstown, Season 4 has started filming.

The show's fourth season was officially renewed in December 2024, mere months after Season 3 ended (via The Hollywood Reporter). At the time of its announcement, a specific release estimate was not revealed, but one may soon be available.

Filming started on the series in early January (just weeks after the Season 4 renewal). Star Jeremy Renner shared the news on X, posting a photo of him on set for the fourth season and revealing that production began.

Based on this filming information, fans may be able to predict when the series will be released on Paramount+.

For context, Season 1 started filming in May 2021 and finished in October 2024, one month before its eventual November 2021 release. Season 2 followed a similar wrap-to-release window, hitting the streamer in January 2023, two months after it finished filming in October 2022.

Lastly, Season 3 production started in January 2024, ran until May, and was released in June.

That means Season 4 could happen sooner than some may have expected. Seasons of the series seem to film for roughly five months before being released 1-2 months after production wraps.

If Season 4 continues this trend, it should finish filming sometime around April or May before coming to Paramount+ in June or July.

Four Cast Members Are Joining Season 4

While plenty of series mainstays can be expected to return in Mayor of Kingstown Season 4, several new cast members are joining the fun for this latest batch of episodes.

The first new addition to the Paramount+ series' ensemble is actor Clayton Cardenas (via Deadline). Cardenas is set to take on the role of Deputy Warden Torres, described as the right-hand man to the new Anchor Bay Prison warden.

As first reported by Deadline, also set to debut in the new season is Emmy-winner Edie Falco as Nina Hobbs (the new warden at the show's central prison), Lennie James as renowned gangster Frank Moses, and Laura Benanti as the latest correctional officer recruited to Kingstown Cindy Stephens.

That is not to say the spotlight will move off of the show's regular cast fans have come to know and love over the last three seasons. Audiences can expect names like Jeremy Renner's Michael "Mike" McLusky, Tobi Bamtefa's gang leader Deverin "Bunny" Washington, and many more Season 3 cast members to reprise their roles.

Below is a full list of expected returning cast members:

Jeremy Renner - Michael "Mike" McLusky

Hugh Dillon - Ian Ferguson

Tobi Bamtefa - Deverin "Bunny" Washington

Taylor Handley - Kyle McLusky

Derek Webster - Stevie

Hamish Allan-Headley - Robert Sawyer

Nishi Munshi - Tracy McLusky

Season 4 Will Leave 'No Stone Unturned'

Heading into Season 4, it was teased that this latest batch of episodes will leave "no stone unturned."

Series co-creator Hugh Dillon talked about the new season in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, saying, "We don’t want to leave any stone unturned," calling what is next "very much rock n roll:"

"It is exciting to be part of 'Mayor,' and show up and deliver these characters. A big driving force is to see the satisfaction with Jeremy Renner. He’s gone out of his way, he made a giant come back and to see him be artistically satisfied. The scripts are great, the characters great. And that’s what we want to do. We don’t want to leave any stone unturned. This show is very much rock ‘n’ roll."

He remarked that "we’re going to get into it" in Season 4, diving into the conflict between Evelyn Foley's vendetta for Dillon's in-universe detective Ian Ferguson:

"I think he’s just collateral damage, because she’s after Robert Sawyer [SWAT leader played by Hamish Allan-Headley]. And what’s interesting is that a lot of these characters are from this town. They are townies. When I grew up in Kingston [in Ontario, Canada, on which the series is based], there are people who are from Kingston and people who went to school and got a job in the town."

"She believes he should not be a police officer, and she’s looking to get to him," he continued, positing that it has been fun to explore the morality of these characters in crafting this next chapter in the Mayor of Kingstown story:

"She believes he should not be a police officer, and she’s looking to get to him. And she says it, that she’ll shoot through a wall to get to him. 'What is this serial killer shooting and where were you?' So now, she is investigating me, and she said from day one she has a problem with the KPD. But she said she will follow the rule of law, and I think that’s what’s fascinating about her character. And that is the tension in her relationship with Mike, because Mike is existing in a gray area."

Speaking with Variety, Dillon further hinted at what is coming for the show's characters, specifically with Jeremy Renner's Mike. He disclosed that Mike's story going forward will follow up some of Mike's darker storyline from Season 3, asking, "How [does one] absorb loss and defeat and compromise:"

"I think it’s a thing that we all hold onto, so we don’t just give up. So many of us and the characters are predisposed to their darker impulses, and they’re very desensitized. But you’ve got to have hope. That’s what it is. It’s going back to hoping that Iris can make it out. And hoping that Kyle [Taylor Handley] can have a better life than [his brother] Mike has. It’s all those family issues, and how do you absorb loss and defeat and compromise? That is the crux."

Season 4 Will Be 'Special,' According to Jeremy Renner

Jeremy Renner built the hype for the new series, describing to fans just how exciting the new season will be.

In a post promoting Season 4 on Instagram, Renner called the new episodes "something special," perhaps hinting at this new set of episodes being the best yet:

"Season 4 of 'Mayor Of Kingstown' is shaping up to be something special We ended a great day here on the tracks We can’t wait to share with you!"

Mayor of Kingstown Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Paramount+.