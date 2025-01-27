Jeremy Renner Shares First Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 Set Photo

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner has revealed the first look at the production of Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 for Paramount+.

Mayor of Kingstown Star Reveals Season 4 Production Start

Even before Mayor of Kingstown was renewed for Season 4 in December, the Paramount+ series' stars expressed excitement to get back on set. Fortunately, that day has finally come, as production is underway on new episodes.

Mayor of Kingstown was renewed for Season 4 a month ago on December 18, and Jeremy Renner has now taken to X to confirm the start of filming.

The Avengers actor posted the first photo from the Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 set of himself suited up with a clapperboard in hand. The caption confirmed they are "a couple [of] weeks" into Season 4 and he "Can’t wait to see what happens next!!!"

Jeremy Renner

Renner is heading into the Season 4 production over two years clear from a snowplow accident on New Year's Day 2023, which his Mayor of Kingstown co-star confirmed he "clinically died" during.

The actor's return to Kingstown comes ahead of an expected role in Avengers: Doomsday, which will begin filming later this year. Furthermore, rumor has it Renner may next be aiming his bow at Hawkeye Season 2 with filming set to begin later this year for a 2026/27 release.

When Will Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 Premiere?

A casting call for Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 extras (via Forbes) revealed plans for production on Season 4 to take place from January 15 to late May.

Looking back to Mayor of Kingstown Season 3, production took place from January to April 2024 and was ready to premiere by June. If Season 4 follows a similar production schedule, the people of Kingstown ought to be back on screens later this year, likely over the summer but possibly stretching into fall.

Mayor of Kingstown fans have been excited to see the series return ever since the Season 3 finale which ended with mainstay character Iris.

Mayor of Kingstown is streaming now on Paramount+.